The Black Death was defeated by Roderick Helms and his company of soldiers, called the Fiat Lux. Planeta Comic brings us to a new twist of the concept as the true entity behind Pestilence disease is revealed to us.

Six years have passed in Pestilence Volume 2 since the intervention of the Holy Grail freed the Earth from the plague that plagued it. The few surviving Fiat Lux survivors have led different lives, retired from their previous work, some have even been left for dead. Roderick Helms paid a high price for his victory, he lost many friends and, far from being recognized for his effort, he had to acquire a new identity to start a new life, with his wife and son in the south of France, far from that once understood service to the Church.

The consequences of the previous tome have found a new Pope on the throne of Rome, not exactly the most righteous and holy, perfect target for the manifestation of the villain who until now had remained in the shadows, Satan himself, lord of hell. Installed in the dome of western power, which represented the Catholic Church in the Middle Ages, it will be much easier to unleash its reign of terror on the European lands that were most affected by the plague. Only now, all those who suffered the disease and got over it thanks to the healing property of the Grail, are once again sucked zombies with the peculiarity of being under the control of the demon.

With these premises, the screenwriter Frank Tieri reunites what little remains of the old Fiat Lux to return to combat the redoubled evil. This second story arc is not as surprising as the previous one, since it comes to be more or less the same as we have already seen. The aftertaste is bitter and unconvincing, it leads us to repeat steps already taken before and shows us certainly naive and rival characters that are not up to the task despite being considerably more numerous than our protagonists. And we are not just talking about Satan controlled zombies.

Maintaining interest in a collection after its first story arc is usually one of the most important factors in keeping the reader hooked on the story being told. The criticism Tieri offers is lukewarm in extension towards the Catholic Church of the time and hardly scratches the surface of the depravity or corruption inherent in an institution that reached and amassed great power and wealth. Pestilence is more a series with high doses of action that takes certain licenses with the true story. And it gives the sensation of being a few steps behind the true possibilities that it could reach.

Tim Bradstreet’s covers remain true terrifying works of art. They offer a very different vision of the interior of the comic that looks much brighter with the pencils of the Ukrainian Oleg Okunev. His line continues to make all the characters very identifying and demonstrates a control of the narrative that passes, of the dynamic and overflowing movement to the dramatic pause, from one vignette to another. It is an agile drawing that is easy to follow and transports the reader through a succession of cinematographic sequences as if they were frames.

The drop in interest in the plot and the repetition of factors already seen in the previous issues of Pestilence undermine what had been a remarkable work. The end is open to new adventures but since January 2019 nothing else has been published related to this Aftershock series. Hopefully if you go back to the bookstores you will do so in a new light and offering something more interesting.

Official Synopsis

The year is 1353 and Roderick Helms, a fugitive, has gone into hiding and leads a normal life with his family after he failed to expose the Church’s involvement in the Black Death. However, something is about to happen that will bring you back into action … something that has gained a relevant role and threatens to turn the plague, which seemed to be on the decline, into a darker and even more sinister crisis. And, of course, that “something” is nothing more and nothing less … than Satan himself!

Pestilence Volume 2

Author : Frank Tieri

Illustrator: Oleg Okunev

ISBN: 9788413411347

Number of pages : 136

Description: The Fiat Lux was apparently dissolved after defeating the Black Death. Six years later, his colleagues knock on Roderick Helms’s door, just before a new nightmare breaks out that now has his family in the spotlight.

