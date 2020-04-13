On March 19, compulsory isolation began to prevail throughout the country. The President announced it that day and it became effective hours later, at 12 midnight. Not a few people were seized by the measure away from home, either for work reasons or because they were on vacation, without the possibility of returning. Given this, some resorted to the request for special permission, others, on the other hand, were left with no choice but to stay where they were grabbed.

One of the cases is that of Alejandra Maglietti, who at the time of what happened was in Formosa, the place where she was born and raised until she wanted to succeed, came to Buenos Aires to study and grow artistically. She had traveled to the province a few days before her vacation, with the intention of visiting her loved ones, nourishing herself with that affection that helps her to recharge and return immediately to her tasks.

Of course, Ale had to leave behind work obligations to protect herself, although she does not entirely deny. Being the baby of the house again, with her parents at her disposal, seems to suit her. “The quarantine caught me in Formosa and it came in handy, I took the opportunity to be with my family; with my dad, my mom and my brothers. It is very nice to be able to share with them ”, he began recounting in a video that he sent to Teleshow from his parents’ house.

From the pool, a place where he takes advantage of sunny afternoons to drink mate, and not lose his tan, he ensures that his free time is used to dedicate it to all that he likes but, due to lack of time, it was difficult to carry on. Seeks to make everything as enjoyable as possible, trying not to fall into boredom or anxiety.

In addition to his work as a panelist in Blessed TV, the journalist and lawyer stands out in Well up, Continental Radio. “I am taking the opportunity to rest, but more than anything to read books that I had in my portfolio, and also reread others that I liked, I reread Les Misérables, Love in times of cholera and so on.”

As for those tastes that can be given, also the series and movies are part of your day to day. Nostalgic, also with the cinema took the opportunity to turn back time. “I watched many, but I took the opportunity to watch some classic movies that I was missing, that for different reasons I had not yet seen.”

On the other hand, he highlighted the family union. “With my family we are doing many things together, since this that we are all does not always occur due to the different obligations of house one, and I am cooking a lot; I made chipa, I learned to make Paraguayan soup, all dishes from here in my land that I always miss and that I can’t always eat. ”

Relaxed, she had even stopped training and exercising her body. Being physically active helps you burn energy and relax. Given this, so as not to lose practice, because at some point this will end and it will be difficult to resume, he admitted that he put together a series of routines that he was looking for on the Internet, to start exercising gradually.

Lastly, he dedicated a message to his fans, to all the people who need a word of encouragement to be able to keep going and not fall into bad thoughts. “Let’s try to make this as enjoyable as possible, you live with great anguish, but from here – you touch the heart area-I send you much love. Stay at home”.

