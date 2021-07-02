After YosStop, four are missing: Ainara

MEXICO CITY. After the youtuber Yoseline ‘N’ was arrested last Tuesday, Ainara Suárez, the victim of the alleged sexual abuse with which the former is linked, uploaded a video to her social media accounts.

I want to start by saying that I am happy because something is beginning to be done, it is only the first step, there is still a long way to go, there are still four people missing and well, I am going to continue fighting until I really have justice, because that is my main objective. “

Last night, Image News, with Ciro Gómez Leyva, reported that since YosStop’s arrest a controversy has arisen over whether she committed a crime.

“Why do people think that I control when they arrest people or who they arrest? Complain to the Prosecutor’s Office”, that’s how # AinaraSuárez @ainara_fonte defended itself after the attacks she received for the arrest of youtuber Joseline Hoffman, better known as # YosStop: pic.twitter.com/J8EB6kEfhu – Ciro Gómez Leyva (@CiroGomezL) July 2, 2021

The hashtag #JusticiaParaYoss was a trending topic for more than nine hours, three hours remained in first place and accumulated more than 16 thousand tweets, many of which attacked the victim.

Ainara Suárez replied: “Why do people think that I control when they arrest people or who they arrest? I mean, but if it were up to me, my rapists would be in jail for years. I don’t know, I don’t understand them, dude, “he added on social media.

THE DATA: YosStop is in the Santa Martha Acatitla prison. Monday will be the hearing to determine if it is linked to the process for possession of child pornography.

* In the following link you will find the latest news