After XV years party, they die of COVID-19, the mother of the celebrated and 7 uncles in Argentina

Although the coronavirus pandemic, some people venture to organize and attend mass events, even under the restrictions dictated by the authorities, as happened recently to a family that tAfter attending a XV-year party, the mother of the celebrant and 7 of her uncles died after catching COVID-19.

The events were recorded in the town of Colonel Moldes, Salta, in Argentina, where a family decided to celebrate the XV years of one of its members in style, so they did not limit themselves to inviting people.

The celebration of the XV years was carried out as planned by the mother and family of the quinceañera. That day everyone enjoyed a dream party, lived together, toasted and danced as the occasion warranted.

The first to show symptoms of COVID-19 was the mother of the fifteen-year-old

But then everyone became a nightmare, when the mother of the celebrant began to present symptoms of COVID-19, published the newspaper El Clarín.

It was two weeks after the party that the woman began to feel bad and present symptoms of coronavirus, but as the days passed, seven of the woman’s siblings also began to present symptoms of COVID-19, for which they were admitted to a hospital.

“The first case was that of the young woman’s mother and later the uncles began to have symptoms. One of them was admitted to intensive care, but died ”, stated the doctor Bernardo biella, according to what was published by local newspapers.

“It is a virus that circulates more aggressive and is transmitted faster,” recalled the doctor.

The fifteen-year-old’s mother and seven uncles died

According to local media, the mother died 15 days after the XV-year party, and her brothers suffered the same fate days later.

In general, the XV years party ended the lives of eight siblings, including the mother of the fifteen-year-old.

The ages of the victims ranged from 65 to 80 years, highlighted the local media.

It is presumed that people were infected at the XV-year party, since although the number of attendees was not known, it is estimated that the number was considerable and that they did not respect the sanitary measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those infected had not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, two other people who were infected with coronavirus and who attended the XV-year party, are hospitalized at the Papa Francisco Hospital, and their health is reported as serious.

Faced with this situation, Omar Carrasco, municipal president of Coronel Moldes, indicated that the XV-year party was held clandestinely, since due to infections in the town, social events are prohibited.

He acknowledged that what happened after the XV-year party had never happened before and that he regrets what happened.

“We have no history of a situation of this magnitude,” lamented José Luis López, chief of the local police.

And it is that despite the fact that the pandemic continues, people continue to hold clandestine parties, highlighted the Salta Ministry of Security.

