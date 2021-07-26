After winning at UFC Vegas 32 co-star, Raulian Paiva reveals motivation at bantamweight

Brazilian Raulian Paiva just smiles. After hard weight cuts in the flyweights, he decided to try himself in the bantamweight and beat Kyler phillips by majority decision in the UFC Vegas 32 co-feature.

At the press conference after the event, Raulian He confessed happy with the work done to climb the division and reveals that the change had a motivation to continue in the ascent of his career.

“I’m very happy. Happier to show MMA fans my evolution and my work done since February. I was able to show my work and I’m happy to beat a tough guy from my new division. What makes it easier is that I come to the event healthier, with more disposition. I feel stronger and more punchy. That leaves me happier and more motivated. Above all, we have to think about our health. It was a decision that we made and everything went well », explained Paiva.

Despite winning the fight, the Brazilian had to endure a lot of pressure from the American in the first round. After the fight, Raulian He confessed that he does not remember the blows he received.

“I was half without understanding. When I saw, I was sitting up and Kyler was hitting me. I even looked at my coaches and asked: What is happening? I always like to train with people heavier than me just to feel the blows ”, the Brazilian concluded.

The only Brazilian on the billboard, Raulian paiva He came out of the octagon with his forehead held high. The Brazilian agreed to face Kyler phillips after injury to Raphael assuncao and won by majority decision. Now, his record is 21-3.

