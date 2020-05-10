Carrie Lam

Hong Kong again became the focus of multiple protests on Sunday, in what appears to be the return to the streets of opposition to the territory’s government after the parenthesis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of people gathered in a dozen shopping centers to condemn, once again, the dependence of local authorities on mainland China, in a repetition, on a much smaller scale, of the massive protests that took place last year in protest of the judicial independence of the territory.

Only a strong police presence managed to thwart a march for independence and the resignation of the chief executive, Carrie Lam, called online, but minor outbreaks of protests were registered in at least six districts.

Protesters gathered to chant slogans, including the “anthem” of the anti-government movement, Glory to Hong Kong, in places like Harbor City in Tsim Sha Tsui, New Town Plaza in Sha Tin, Times Square in Causeway Bay or Cityplaza in Taikoo Shing .

At least a dozen people were searched and two were transferred to police vehicles, local daily South China Morning Post reports, the DPA news agency reported.

Protesters accuse the government of keeping social distancing laws in force to avoid repeating the protests since the city has not registered new cases of local transmission of Covid-19 in the last three weeks, although it did have three imported infections in the last few hours.

On Friday, the tension moved to Parliament, where a dozen opposition deputies were expelled after staging a skirmish in the middle of the parliamentary session, an episode that heightened fears that the political crisis would be reactivated.

The protests first erupted last June in rejection of a now suspended suspect extradition law to China, which opponents denounce as a violation of their rights and an act of subjugation of the territory to Beijing.

