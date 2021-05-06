After WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen has a new project

Elizabeth Olsen will play the killer Candy Montgomery in the HBO Max true crime limited series Love and Death.

The true crime limited series Love and Death will introduce us to Elizabeth Olsen as the killer Candy Montgomery. This woman shot and killed her best friend in 1980 as a result of a deadly love triangle. Set in the small town of Wylie in Texas, said HBO Max fiction will be based on Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs’ book, ‘Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs’, as well as several articles from the Texas Monthly.

This suggests that the Lionsgate Television limited series will focus on the events leading up to the attack, as well as the aftermath of the murder and the effect it had on the community, which was left reeling after the horrific event. “This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town culminating in a terrible act of violence,” explained HBO Max’s Director of Original Content Sarah Aubrey.

A challenge for the actress

Taking on the role of Candy will not be an easy task for Elizabeth Olsen, as she was an extremely complex character with multiple facets to her personality. A loving mother and homemaker, Candy was a devoted churchgoer and a pillar of the community. However, things started to go awry when she started to have feelings for her good friend Betty Gore’s husband, Allan. Ultimately, it was this passion that resulted in her brutally murdering Betty.

Kevin Beggs, president of Lionsgate Television Group, believes the WandaVision actress is more than up to the challenge: “We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the lead role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. His talent, charisma and energy can enchant an audience like no other. “

The WandaVison series can be seen in its entirety on Disney +.