After victory at UFC Vegas 31, Amanda Lemos expresses interest in facing Tecia Torres or Michelle Waterson

Victory versus Montserrat Ruiz at UFC Vegas 31 Saturday night appears to have encouraged Amanda Lemos in her goal of becoming a strawweight champion of UFC. In an interview after the event, the Brazilian said she wants to face Tecia torres or Michelle Waterson to continue advancing in the division.

“I don’t know why two of the top five placed as a possibility refused to face me, but I’m here, no matter who it is. I want to face Tecia Torres or Michelle Waterson. I am ready for any other. My goal is to keep knocking out, finish and be champion. This is my goal. Sooner or later, I will be champion ”, he claimed We read.

Amanda, even highlights her growth as a fighter of UFC in his last bouts. But, she believes that she can display much more technical resources in her presentations.

“I think I showed what I came here to do in all my fights. In every fight, I am evolving and growing, that’s what I want. I want to show even more and for that I have to continue fighting. I want to fight. I feel good doing this ”, the Brazilian concluded.

Active in UFC since 2017., We read he won his fourth victory in the organization. On UFC Vegas 31, the Brazilian knocked out Montserrat Ruiz in just 35 seconds.

