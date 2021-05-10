After victory at UFC Vegas 26, Neil Magny expresses interest in facing Khamzat Chimaev

After beating Geoff neal at UFC Vegas 26, Neil Magny he already looks at his future in the welterweight division. The American, now, wants to face Khamzat Chimaev, but I assure that he does not treat the fight as a priority in his career.

“I believe that, in case he is well and manages to complete his training, then for sure it is a fight that I am interested in. Therefore, I have things that I want to conquer and time is not my friend, so I do not want to wait for my life for it. I can’t wait for it ”, he claimed Magny in conference after the event.

In addition to indicating that you want to fight a few more times, Magny He also recalled the health problems of Chimaev, after complications from COVID-19.

“I think Khamzat is a great fighter. I can fight him and give my career a boost. But I cannot put my life on hold, so that he is at his peak. The guy came out of three fights, in the last few months. So, for me to put “all my eggs in one basket” and wait for him, it would be idiotic of me ”; concluded the American.

At 33 years old, Neil Magny it is in the ninth position of the ranking. His current record is 25-8, he was on a three win streak, but lost to Michael Chiesa. On Saturday, he recovered and beat Geoff neal by unanimous decision in UFC Vegas 26.