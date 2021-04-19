After victory at UFC Vegas 24, Robert Whittaker admits he will not accept any fight other than for the belt

After a dominant and intense performance in front of Kelvin Gastelum At UFC Vegas 24, only the belt interests Robert Whittaker. Winner of the main fight, the Australian reinforced the desire to finalize the rematch against Israel Adesanya Y He admitted that he will not accept another fight.

The statements were made at the conference after the event.

“There is no fight that makes sense to me, unless it is the fight for the belt. It is the opportunity that I want and I am going to win. I’m going home to take care of my injuries, because it was a tough fight. “ explained Whittaker.

Former champion of the division between 2017 Y 2019, Robert you already have an estimated date on when you would like to face him again Adesanya. Knocked out by the Nigerian in UFC 243, the Australian remains focused on regaining the belt.

“I think we could do it in September”, he concluded.

Victory versus Gastelum confirmed the great phase of the former middleweight champion. After the victory, Robert got his third win in a row. The last fight of Whittaker it was precisely in the fight with Adesanya, which cost him his belt.