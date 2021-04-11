After victory at UFC Vegas 23, Marvin Vettori asks for his rematch against Israel Adesanya: “I want the belt”

Italian Marvin Vettori believes it is time for his rematch against Israel Adesanya. Your goal is on the middleweight belt of UFC.

After his victory against Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23, Vettori told the press that he deserves the next title fight as Robert Whittaker not interested at the moment.

Listen, I’m not happy with what I did there., He said Vettori in the interview after the fight. “I wanted to finish this guy and I couldn’t, but it was a dominant victory. I am not the happiest at the moment, but I keep winning, I keep progressing and I do it in a dominant way.

I want Adesanya as the next one. October, I want to fight him. I think I deserve. I have the longest winning streak right now. With dominant victories », he concluded. I want the belt.