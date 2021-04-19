After victory against Ben Askren, Daniel Cormier asks for a real rival for Jake Paul

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Jake Paul celebrates after defeating Ben Askren in their cruiserweight bout during Triller Fight Club at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello / Getty Images for Triller)

The former light heavyweight and complete champion of UFC Daniel Cormier was surprised after the knockout of Jake Paul to Ben Askren.

In a video published on his social networks, the American showed his surprise when he saw the result of the fight and hinted that he hopes to see a fighter ending the adventure of the YouTuber in boxing.

“Look at that. Oh, my God. That young man beat up Ben Askren man. Come on, Ben. How do you let that boy do that? Go! Someone’s gotta do something on Jake Paul, man. I think he can pretend he can be a fighter for a while longer. They are going to have to give him someone for real now, right? ». He asked himself Daniel Cormier.

Seconds later, DC wondered about praising the digital influencer. On top of that, the former champion believes the knockout was “the craziest” that he already saw.

“He’s going to have to fight someone for real. Jake Paul really knows how to box a little. He was hitting Ben Askren’s stomach right over and over again. Then he gave it a beautiful direct overhand. He touched Ben and knocked him down. I mean, now he’s doing push-ups and everything, oh come on man, this is crazy. It must be the craziest shit I ever saw in my life. ” concluded the commentator and analyst of UFC and ESPN.

After knocking out Ben Askren, Jake Paul you are already thinking about the next steps in your boxing adventure. Now the former welterweight champion of UFC, Tyron Woodley showed his interest in facing him.

In his passage through boxing, Jake is on a three-win streak, all three ended by knockout.