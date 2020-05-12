         After Velvet, LG prepares a mobile with rotating screens, according to Korean media

A Korean media anticipates what the next project of the mobile division would be after cutting it off with the previous design line with the LG Velvet. And it would be even crazier than the invention of the two previous terminal screens: it would be a terminal with two screens, rotating.

According to this medium, LG would be working on a new mobile format for the near future with a concept of “screen that rotates horizontally and vertically” to improve usability and multimedia immersion. As if that were not enough, the next step would be a mobile with parchment screen.

LG with two rotating screens

Details are scarce, but LG would be working on a terminal with two screens, in which at least one of them rotates. The source mentions “vertical and horizontal rotation” reminiscent of the entertainment terminals of the year 2000, although it is difficult to find an antecedent without the exception of some Nokia terminals such as the Nokia 6260. Other media mention that it would be a 6.8-inch main screen and another 4 inches.

The idea behind these rotating screens would be optimize the format for multimedia content such as games and videosAlthough not knowing exactly how such rotations would be carried out, there is plenty of room for imagination. Theoretically, the screens could be rotated in a T-shape, so you can see content on the main screen, above, and have related options on the smaller screen, below.

According to information, its starting price is expected to be 1 million won (754 euros in exchange), a little more expensive than the official price of the LG Velvet and would be part of the LG refocusing on the premium market after 20 consecutive quarters in the red for the mobile division. Its temporary code name is LG Wing and other leaked details is that it would be a 5G mobile, with Snapdragon 7xx and a 64 MP triple camera.

LG with roll-out screen

In case the previous concept is not strange enough, the same medium collects what would be the next step after the terminal with two rotating screens: a parchment style folding screen mobile.

In this case, it would be a mobile with a roll-up screen that doubles its size when it is deployed to one side, and that we could know during the first half of 2021, perhaps during the Mobile World Congress. Again, details are sparse, beyond the previous patent, filed with the United States Patent Office.

