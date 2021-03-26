After vaccination! Former actress Allisson Lozz feared losing her arm | Instagram

The beautiful actress Withdrawal Allisson Lozz aroused enormous concern among his followers by sharing on social networks that he feared losing his arm after receiving the vaccine against the current virus. The young woman who became famous for soap operas like Al Diablo con los Guapos, decided to share on her social networks how she felt step by step after applying the vaccine.

The famous US resident shared that everything was fine at first; however, a huge fear came to her as the days went by. Allisson Lozz shared that first his arm hurt like he had exercised, but the next day everything got worse. To say of the actress of Alebrijes and RebujosHe felt that his upper limb “froze” and in fear, he preferred to go to an expert.

Allisson pointed out that fortunately, although he had a strong shock with his arm, he did not present other symptoms that some people refer to as flu and other complications; however, he did go to a doctor to attend to his arm.

I have no body aches, no heaviness, no flu, or things that I have heard that some feel, he added.

Who would get huge failure in the Televisa soap operas He indicated that he thought his arm would fall off and that he was unable to move.

I tell you that today I woke up with a lot of arm pain, a lot, a lot. Yesterday it hurt like I had exercised and today it hurts like I had been hit with something super strong. It is not unbearable at all, but it does hurt a lot, I cannot raise my arm, Lozz revealed on his social networks.

The young actress who decided to retire from public life revealed in January this year that both she and her husband Eliú Gutiérrez had tested positive for Covid-19, but fortunately they managed to overcome the disease.

On several occasions Allisson has asked to be left alone, as she says she wants to be away from the public eye. After getting married she decided to retire from television. Despite her remoteness, the actress’s life continues to appear in magazines.

It has emerged that now Lozz is a businesswoman and that for her catalog sales she has even obtained a beautiful truck. It greatly changed the turn of his life and way of working.