After tying Simeone, it was Llorente’s turn

07/09/2021 at 6:22 PM CEST

Alba Lopez

Once the renovation of Simeone is closed, Atlético accelerates planning for the next season. After approving a capital injection of 180 million euros in the Assembly, the club feels stronger than ever and is ready to go all out this summer. The objective is to give that little jump of quality within the squad that allows Cholo to get rid of the thorn of the Champions League before your new contract expires in 2024.

A) Yes, the next to go through the offices of the Metropolitan Wanda will be Marcos Llorente, a crucial player in the Atleti champion and whose contract extension has been simmering since the beginning of the year as the footballer himself has confessed. “There were conversations a long time ago (to renew), it is true, but nothing was finalized and the negotiation was not finished. I have no problem and whatever happens. I have many years left. My idea is to continue, I’m fine I’m happy at Atlético de Madrid, “Llorente admitted during the European Championship.

Tying up the midfielder, however, will not be an easy task. His stellar performances during the last campaign have revalued him to the point of becoming the Spanish footballer with the highest appraisal on the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’ and to ensure his continuity, Atlético will have to scratch his wallet.

Meanwhile, according tosure the newspaper ‘As’, the colchoneros do not lose track of Gonzalo Villar, half of Rome and international with Spain Under-21. Simeone wants to build a concrete midfield and his signing would not be at odds with Rodrigo de Paul, which will become official at the end of the Copa América.