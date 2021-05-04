After two divorces, this is how Anna Faris managed to succeed in love

One of the keys to the smooth running of her romance and coexistence dynamics, as the interpreter herself has explained in her podcast, lies in the lessons she learned during her two previous marriages, derived from certain mistakes she made herself and that With the perspective that the passage of time brings, he has managed not to repeat himself in his current relationship.

“In my case, I think that after each breakup, at some point I ended up realizing that there were many things that I had ignored and that I should not have done.

Anna Faris, Chris Pratt (Getty Images)

When I think about it with this temporary distance, I feel that I forced myself to force certain things, that my decisions did not come from my independent character “, confessed the star of the comedy in his podcast ‘Anna Faris Is Unqualified’.

The 44-year-old artist, mother of little Jack with her ex-husband Chris Pratt, She was also married to Ben Indra and to this marriage attributes a level of informative transparency and spontaneity towards the outside that she never had with the protagonist of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, since both ended up standing out as a couple very jealous of their privacy and “protective” with her most intimate affairs.