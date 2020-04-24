BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro decided to keep the command of the Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys (Codevasf) with the DEM, but will divide the boards of the state company among other parties of the Centrão. The company is one of the most coveted in the Northeast, especially in an election year like this, as it is responsible for carrying out infrastructure works in needy regions.

After trying to isolate the DEM from the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (RJ), with whom he lives at odds, Bolsonaro tries to build bridges with the party. On the afternoon of this Thursday, 23, for example, the president met with the mayor of Salvador, ACM Neto, who commands the DEM. He also said that he intends to reconnect with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado, who is affiliated with the legend. Formerly a first-time ally, Caiado broke with Bolsonaro last month, after attacks he made on governors who, like Goiás, defend social isolation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Although the Ministry of Health lost with the dismissal of Luiz Henrique Mandetta, the DEM still controls the Citizenship (Onyx Lorenzoni) and Agriculture (Tereza Cristina) portfolios. Even so, it will not integrate the new alliance sewn by the Planalto Palace, as well as the MDB, which decided to stay out of the bolsonarista support base.

Change

Without support in Congress, Bolsonaro changed the model of political articulation adopted so far and started to distribute positions to Centrão, in exchange for votes. The “take it, give it” map is not yet completely closed, but negotiations have advanced a lot.

The PP of Senator Ciro Nogueira and Deputy Arthur Lira (AL) will now be in charge of National Department of Works against Droughts (Dncos) and the presidency of the National Education Development Fund (FNDE), in addition to a board of the Codevasf.

At the other end, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto, in turn, will have control of the Banco do Nordeste and the National Health Surveillance Secretariat, a position that formulates strategies to fight coronavirus. The Republicans of the vice-president of the Chamber, Marcos Pereira, should occupy a secretariat in the Ministry of Regional Development. Gilberto Kassab’s PSD is divided on support for the government and there is resistance to the agreement, mainly in the Senate. Even so, Planalto promised to hand over to the party the presidency of National Health Foundation (Funasa).

