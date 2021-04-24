After Trump’s attacks, the IAPA sees positive signs from the Biden government in dealing with the press

15 minutes. Throughout 2020, in what was his last year in office, the now former US President Donald Trump intensified his attacks on the press, but with the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House the situation changed, according to a report by the Society. Interamerican Press (IAPA).

The report on freedom of the press in the United States (USA) approved at the semiannual meeting of the IAPA, covers the last months of Trump and the first of Biden. The mid-year meeting concludes this Friday and was held virtually.

In it, they question the Democrat for his position in the cases of the murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Kashogui and the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

Attacks in the Trump Administration

The IAPA echoed in the report the statistics of the US Press Freedom Tracker that reflect more than 600 messages on Twitter against the press written by Trump during 2020, the highest record of his entire term.

After the seizure of the Capitol on January 6, the day on which at least 9 physical attacks were reported by supporters of the former president to the press men who were covering the event, Twitter suspended Trump’s account.

That day, “the words ‘Death to the media’ were recorded on a door of the Capitol. The mob of Trump supporters destroyed transmission equipment and hung a camera from a tree,” the IAPA report highlights. It adds that on that unfortunate day “there were threats and acts of violence against the press” in Portland (Oregon) and Charlotte (North Carolina).

Twitter’s decision, recalls the IAPA, motivated criticism from foreign leaders such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and in fact it is also alluded to in another resolution of this body on content regulation on digital platforms.

Positive signs

The hemispheric body highlighted positive signs during the first months of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidency. This is reflected “in the resumption of regular White House press conferences and the absence of anti-press rhetoric“.

The IAPA at the same time referred to “a historic delay of more than two months” until President Biden finally gave his first press conference, on March 25.

Assange case

It also regrets that the current Administration continues the predecessor’s efforts to extradite WikiLeaks editor and founder Julian Assange, who is facing charges for publishing government secrets. A “historic accusation that questions the constitutional right of the mass media to do the same.”

The agency expressed concern over the “chilling precedent” of Assange being charged under the Espionage Act, which contains no exceptions in the disclosure of newsworthy information, either to or by members of the press.

“The first time in history that the federal government has made an accusation on that basis,” the report said.

Khashoggi case

It also criticizes the failure of the Biden government to directly sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia for the 2018 assassination of The Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, despite an official report that concluded that the prince had ordered the assassination. .

The IAPA recalls that the US government has set sanctions for lower-level Saudi officials. However, he failed to do so with Mohammed bin Salman himself.

“The US Press Freedom Tracker reported that in 2020, there were a total of 133 arrests or detentions of journalists in the practice of their profession, most during the Black Lives Matter protests that swept across the country during the summer.” , says the agency in its report on the US.

He adds that the figure represents “a huge increase over previous years.” In 2021 the pace has dropped with at least 15 journalists arrested or detained as of March 25 while covering protests in Los Angeles (California).