After Trump, camaraderie between G7 leaders returns

(Bloomberg) – The leaders of the group of seven braved the rainy weather by the beach on the Cornish coast of southern England for a traditional “family” photo at the start of their annual summit, before the The meeting will formally begin with a discussion on the momentum of the world economy after the pandemic.

This is the last G7 meeting for Angela Merkel after 16 years as Germany’s chancellor (she will resign after the September elections), posing the risk that next year’s meeting in Germany will be a male-only affair. She was the first to go out for a photo, standing at the front right of the podium.

Following the photo, Macron walked up to Biden, put his arm over the American leader and leaned in to chat as they strolled along the sandy boardwalk. It is the first meeting of the G7 after the turbulent four years in office of Donald Trump, who fell out with long-time allies, withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement and the Iran nuclear agreement, and broke the final communiqué of the meeting. in Canada despite having previously accepted it.

Covid-19 is destined to dominate at least some of the procedures as G7 members seek to end criticism that they are guilty of vaccine nationalism through a collective pledge to donate an additional 1 billion vaccines to the rest of the world. The United States is among those who have faced a backlash for stockpiling vaccines even as the poorest countries struggle with rising coronavirus cases.

Climate change is also on the agenda, while the US and UK are eager to build a more assertive front in China’s management as it grows in economic and strategic influence. And then there is the issue of Vladimir Putin’s actions on Russia’s western flank involving Ukraine and Belarus, plus Russian links to hacker attacks on American companies.

With everyone in one place for the first time in two years, Biden could seize the opportunity to seek advice from his colleagues on how to handle Putin ahead of his grand summit Wednesday with the Russian president.

