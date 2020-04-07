Nadia, a four-year-old Malaysian tigra who lives in the Bronx Zoo, New York, tested positive for coronavirus; it is the first case of a feline.

After the United States reported that a tigra, Nadia, tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo López-Gatell, assured that there is no scientific evidence that is a widespread phenomenon.

At a press conference, López-Gatell noted that at the beginning of the epidemic some cases of infected animals were reported with the new coronavirus in China, but claimed, there is no evidence of a widespread phenomenon.

“We are not surprised that this can happen, but so far it has not happened and there will be no changes in prevention measures in the face of it,” he said.

He recalled that Covid-19 is a zoonoptic virus that originally was in other species of animals other than humans.

“At the beginning of the epidemic when I was in China, some isolated or specific cases of tapparently human-to-domestic animal transmission. So far there is no evidence that it is a widespread phenomenon, it is not surprising that this reverse transmission could exist, ”he explained.

