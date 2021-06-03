After their separation, Adamari López and her daughter go on a trip

After announce their separation from Toni Costa after 10 years together , Adamari Lopez He decided to ‘put land in the middle’ and take a well-deserved rest in the company of his daughter, Alaïa. Mother and daughter embarked on a trip to Utah, a state that offers spectacular landscapes, ideal to disconnect for a few days from the reports that occurred as a result of the announcement of their breakup. In addition to going for a walk, ‘Ada’ took the opportunity to attend the wedding of the son of one of her closest friends, Cynthia Torres Roman.

© @ adamarilopezAdamari López and her daughter went on a trip last weekend

Through their social networks, both reported on the trip to the west of the country, which served to further strengthen their ties and above all to clear their minds, given the changes that both have faced in recent days. With an adventurous look and a backpack on her shoulders, they both enjoyed a walk in Zion National Park.

© @ adamarylopeztorresAdamari López and her daughter Alaïa in Utah

After the walk between streams and unforgettable landscapes, ‘Ada’ and her daughter prepared for the celebration to which they were invited. The Hoy Día presenter opted for a black asymmetric suit with a bow at the waist, while little Alaïa, six years old, wore a fuscia dress with a big heart in the center.

© @ adamarylopeztorresAdamari and her daughter Alaïa at the wedding of her friend Cynthia’s son