Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in new season preview.

Photo:

AND! Entertainment / Courtesy

Not long ago it was unveiled Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s media fight through season 18 of his reality show, which showed how they even hit the blows.

However, both they seem to have smoothed out rough edges and now for Kourtney’s 41st birthday, his younger sister He has dedicated this meaningful message to him through your personal account Instagram.

“Happy birthday Kourtney, I had to find some good TBTs to celebrate today. I remember these moments in a very vivid way. I love you for your strong will to do whatever makes your soul happy, the love for your children and for being the best older sister. I couldn’t be more grateful for our memories together, “wrote the wife of Kanye West in his heartwarming post.

In the end, the businesswoman closed his message ensuring that she can no longer wait for the quarantine to end before she can rejoin her sister and celebrate together as it should.

The postcard has exceeded two and a half million likes in a few hours, an amount similar to that achieved by other posts from his family in which Kourtney is also congratulated.

Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash !!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can't imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You're stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you're happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister !! Jane, I love you!

