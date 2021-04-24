After their breakup, Jennifer Lopez goes to Marc Anthony once again | INSTAGRAM

For a few weeks, the personal life of the talented Jennifer López, who is one of the most loved and respected women in music, has had to be seen publicly, after announcing her official break with the athlete Alex Rodriguez.

Furthermore, we cannot forget her because since her beginnings in the industry she has shone with her great successes and her bearing when it comes to being on stage, coupled with the fact that she has one of the most impressive and iconic features on stage.

We know well that in recent months he has had a bad time after there was talk of a series of infidelities by his ex-partner on ex baseball player, with whom she was married for some years and we will not deny that they had great moments, because they have children and many businesses together.

You may also be interested in: They claim it was Jennifer Lopez, who ended their relationship!

However, despite the fact that both tried to rebuild their relationship, everything seems to indicate that the end of their love story was present, so they both announced that their Relationship it was over, and later each one resumed his life.

However, recently a source close to the now ex partner, assures that in reality the distancing had already occurred before and they simply kept up appearances, precisely to prevent the media from being aware of them.

According to an important American magazine, This person close to both assured that it was during the expelotero’s last trip to the Dominican Republic, where JLo is recording his new movie, when they separated.

As you read it, apparently one of the strategies they tried was for him to visit her in Dominican RepublicTo be able to speak things head-on, however, it seems that it didn’t work out and in the end they decided to part ways for the good of both of them.

On April 15 they confirmed, through a statement sent to well-known entertainment portals, they affirmed that they had put an end to their story, ensuring that they realized that they realized that they are best friends and hope to continue being so.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish each other the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support, ”it said in the statement.

For this reason, she has decided to take refuge in her children mainly, because in the good, bad and worst, as a family you can try to get ahead, more in this type of complicated processes both legally and emotionally.

In addition to the fact that various international media have announced that in this complicated process there is a very special man who has not left her or her children alone, since he is a vital part of her family.

You may also be interested: Jennifer Lopez enjoys her single life, smiling and fresh!

And yes, we are talking about the singer and ex-husband of J.Lo, Marc Anthony, who has been very collaborative with the artist in recent weeks, where he and his children have been very close to her to support her in everything that need after this painful process.

Although, we know that they have a good relationship since they separated, and it is not really mentioned if they could resume their old relationship, because the reality is that they have been almost a decade since they separated in 2011.

What we do have is certain is that they are very close and know each other perfectly, so the singer did not hesitate for a second to offer his shoulder and all his support in this stage that has just ended.