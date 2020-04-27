After the violent riot, sources from the Federal Penitentiary Service confirmed the existence of a COVID-19 infected detainee in Villa Devoto prison. It is Nicolás Cardozo, the young man who fell from one of the roofs of the prison in the violent riot that happened last Friday.

Cardozo was housed in Hall 6, Module 2. On the day of the violent riot, the young man climbed onto one of the roofs, fell into the void and crashed to the ground, breaking his foot. He was transferred to the Fernández Hospital and there it was confirmed in the last hours that he was infected with coronavirus after receiving a swab after reporting that he had a fever.

Prison authorities were meeting in the middle of Sunday night with benchmarks, together with officials from the Ministry of Health. Among other points, they announced to the prison inmates the measures to be taken to contain the situation, a highly volatile one.

The version that Cardozo was infected with coronavirus had reached the inmates of several wards in the form of four WhatsApp audios in the middle of the afternoon today. A woman is the one who spoke: He assured that the Cardozo family had received the news in the Fernández, which greatly worried the detainees. One of them forwarded the files to Infobae. Officials from various areas said Cardozo was not directly infected or offered no response to the version, which was confirmed earlier in the night. The existence of a disturbing WhatsApp audio inside a prison worries things twice as much: it was precisely the supposed message from a prison doctor that ignited the disturbances last Wednesday in Unit 23 of Florencio Varela, which ended with the death of Federico Rey, a robber convicted of being shot at by lead bullets,

The audios generated great concern in the cells. One of the main demands of the riot was that the virus does not enter the prison and that strict hygiene measures and massive swabs are practiced: prisons with chinstraps were rebuked in the last hours on the other side of the bars in counts.

After the mutiny, the truce at Devoto is somewhat tense. Yesterday afternoon, more than 15 benchmarks, the director of the SPF, Emiliano Blanco, the federal Cassation judge Gustavo Hornos, the president of the institutional system of prison control, Daniel Morin and the Secretary of Justice of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Juan Martín Mena Among other officials, they agreed on a signed agreement in which the authorities promised that review the procedural situation of the most sensitive detainees, the risk groups against coronavirus. No freedoms or immediate exits were agreed. There was, yes, a commitment to analyze the situation after the violence that left 11 penitentiaries burned and six detainees interned.