After the verification freeze, this is how you can get the Twitter blue mark

By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) – Twitter users can reapply for identity verification after a years-long freeze on the site’s blue marks, but the company said only “notable” users would receive the badge.

The social media company suspended submitting public applications for these badges in 2017 after criticism that its verification program was arbitrary and confusing. At the time, he said the check mark was mistaken for “an endorsement or an indicator of importance.”

Under the new rules, accounts must have been active in the last six months and fit one of several criteria: government, companies, brands and organizations, media and journalists, entertainment, sports and games, activists, organizers and others. influential people.

He also plans to create categories for scientists, academics, and religious leaders later this year.

Accounts must also have a history of complying with Twitter rules, specifically, not having committed violations that resulted in a 12-hour or week-long blackout in the previous year.

Twitter also said that in the approval process it would globally examine user behavior, such as harassment or the publication of content that promotes the supremacy of a specific group, “both on and off Twitter.”

Accounts will also need to be complete with features like a profile picture and be able to prove your identity through a government ID or email addresses.

Twitter said it was working to provide more information on a group of different types of accounts: It plans to launch a legitimate automated or “bot” in July and memorial accounts, for deceased users, later this year. He has also said that he is studying how to label the accounts humor and satire.

Some 360,000 accounts, of the 199 million daily monetizable active users of Twitter, are verified.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)