After the suspension of the registration tax increase, will you be able to get your money back?

The registration tax returns to occupy the first row of the informative news in the world of the motor. The reason? The Senate has approved, after the correction of the PSOE, an amendment that suspends the planned rise until at least December 31. It will be then when the Government carries out a major review of automobile taxation. Until then, all drivers who have bought a car in 2021 ask the same question: What about what they have overpaid?

Let’s put a bit of context. In January 2021, the NEDC Cycle disappeared, leaving the WLTP as the only standard for approval, which came from the hand of stricter measurements that were similar to reality. This change meant a modification in the emission tranches on which the Registration Tax is based. Consequently, some models that were exempt were no longer exempt and others changed their level.

Not retroactive

Translated into practice: the price of the vehicles increased between 500 and 1,000 euros. Something that, according to Anfac, has affected 48.4% of the market … taking into account that, in 2020, the Tax Agency data revealed that 70% of the models that were sold did not have to pay this fee because its emission threshold was less than 120 grams. Once the situation is known, we are going to answer the question with which we open this article: are the drivers who have paid the most fees going to get their money back?

With the amendment suspending the registration tax increase, last year’s figures are recovered, but we have no good news for those who have bought a new car so far. Ferran Bel, spokesperson for PdeCat, the party that started it all, there will be no returns for drivers who have paid the tax affected by the increase.

Will it be possible to claim?

It remains to be seen if the suspension comes retroactive to January 1, 2021, but everything indicates that it will not. However, the Registration Tax is a rate managed by the autonomous communities so, once the abolition is formalized, it will be necessary to consult what decision the autonomous governments take in this regard.

As Pyramid Consulting explained in 20 Minutes, the interruption of the Registration Tax increase would open the doors to a possible claim to recover what they have paid more because, in that context, it would be as if the increase had never existed. So things, it would be possible to request a refund although this would require determining the steps to be taken. Be that as it may, this request would have to be made before the corresponding institutions of each autonomous community.