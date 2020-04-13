The program “Falling in love USA”He was in mourning after the death of one of his participants was confirmed. Miguel Ángel Sánchez he would have fallen into depression from the coronavirus pandemic and killed himself.

Before the sad news, the Univision network issued a statement on the sensitive death.

“The ‘Falling in Love’ team and everyone at Univision, deeply regret the death of Miguel Sánchez Jaime, who participated in the program last year. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, ”it was read.

The love reality show had been out of the air following the physical distancing guideline to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now the program will return with a different format and through social networks.

“We told them we were coming back sooner than they thought!“It was read on the official cuenta Falling in Love’ account on Instagram. “Tonight at 8 PM/7C we have the GREAT PREMIERE of ‘Falling in Love At Home’. We will continue in search of love, but in a virtual way with loving, arrowed, and many surprises that cannot be missed. Stay tuned to our Instagram TV (IGTV). See you!”

Ana Patricia also made the announcement from her Instagram Stories.

