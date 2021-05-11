After the storm … the Champions League is here!

05/11/2021 at 6:31 AM CEST

FC Barcelona travels to Belarusian lands this Tuesday to face Meshkov Brest this Wednesday (18.45 hours) in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals just a few hours after it became known that Xavi Pascual will not continue next season on the bench.

After almost 12 and a half years at the helm of a bench who took office in February 2009 after the dismissal of a Manolo Cadenas who was his ‘second’, the club has decided to turn the project around and this news comes days after it became known that the Icelandic Aron Palmarsson will not continue due to a serious lack of coordination.

With Antonio Carlos Ortega (six times European champion with the Dream Team and current Bundesliga Hannover manager) as big favorite to the bench for the next course, the news does not give truce and this Wednesday comes the first of the two rounds to return to Cologne.

Xavi Pascual has little lasted after the arrival of the new Board

Barça has won every game this season, including the 16 it has played in the Champions League, which allowed him a favorable cross in the round of 16 against the Norwegian Elverum with the two games played at the Palau (25-37 as a visitor and 39-19 at home) and now he will also avoid the ‘coconuts’ in a penultimate round in which PSG-Kiel stands out above all (leaving this Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.).

Injuries

The Blaugrana team is not having luck with injuries In the most complicated season in history due to the coronavirus, Xavi Pascual will have to continue distributing the minutes despite the enormous importance of the match.

Far left Aitor Ariño will not play again until next season After breaking the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at the end of March and in the same position, a Casper Mortensen, who has been almost unprecedented for the last year and a half, tries to take shape.

In addition, captain Raúl Entrerríos missed Saturday’s game against Incarlopsa Cuenca due to a fibrillar tear in the inner calf of his left leg and French pivot Cédric Sorhaindo also caused a loss for a cervical contracture.

And to complete the picture this Monday it has been known that the multipurpose Slovenian Blaz Janc will not travel to Brest due to a sprained ankle in his right leg that leaves the extreme right in the hands of the youth squad Aleix Gómez and surely the youngster from the subsidiary Mamadou Diocou.

An ‘architect’ from Madrid

Recently proclaimed champion of the Belarusian league, Meshkov Brest is completing the best performance of its history under the command of Raúl Alonso from Madrid, who took over the bench in 2019 after a campaign as an assistant to former Barça coach Manolo Cadenas.

Xavi Pascual will be one of the protagonists this Wednesday

Fourth in Group A with 15 points, Barça’s rival left Ukrainian Motor Zaporizhia by the wayside in the second round After coming back at home (30-23) the 32-20 that the winner of the last eight leagues in his country and the SEHA had conceded in the first leg in 2013.

The great reference of Meshkov Brest is Slovenian central ‘short’ Stas Skube, who despite his low 179 centimeters has an enormous quality and is capable of setting the pace of the games and assisting the pivots. In fact, he is one of the best in the world in that position.

As for the rest of the team, we should also highlight the Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Pesic, the powerful Bosnian-Herzegovine pivot Vladimir Vranjes, the Russian left-back Alexander Shkurinski and to its four extremes (Belarusians Maksim Baranau and Mikita Vailupau on the right and the Slovenian Simon Razgor and the Belarusian Andrei Yurinok on the left).