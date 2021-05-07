After the retirement of all its treadmills, Peloton proposes to modify the software of its training devices



The CPSC recorded 39 training equipment-related accidents, including the death of a minor.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The Peloton company plans to ship in the next few days a software update on Tread + treadmills by adding a digital PIN code that can be used to lock the device.

The exercise services company, which makes stationary bikes and treadmills, agreed on Wednesday to voluntarily recall the Tread and Tread + treadmills, affecting about 1,050 and 125,000 units, respectively, in the United States.

In April, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned consumers with young children and pets to stop using the Tread + treadmill after the fitness company confirm the death of a child related to the use of the product.

At that moment Platoon refused to remove the treadmills from the marketHowever, this Wednesday it did so and stopped selling the product in the country.

“Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to CSPC’s request to recall our Tread + product,” John Foley, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said Thursday during a conference call with investors.

Owners of the Tread +, which is priced at about $ 4,300, can return the product or contact the company to return the money or reach an agreement.

The Tread treadmill, which is priced at about $ 2,500, was scheduled to launch in the United States on May 27, however. the company delayed its release to the market.

The company notified the CSPC a problem related to a touch screen that could detach from the device, after receiving six reports about the malfunction that fortunately has not generated injuries. The company said it expects to provide a solution over the next eight weeks to bring the Tread treadmill to market in July.

Peloton numbers

Platoon posted revenue of $ 1.26 billion in the first quarter and a loss of $ 38 million. The treadmill and stationary bike company also recorded an additional cost during the first three months of the year of $ 165 million due to the fall in sales of the treadmill, in refunds and credits of digital content subscriptions.

The company’s losses amount to about $ 8.6 million. which is a lower figure than the $ 38 million forecast by the market analysis firm Global Market Intelligence.

Due to the retirement of their treadmills Peloton shares have fallen 45% since the start of the year. A report indicates that his shares reached a value of $ 83.78 dollars. The company has a market value of $ 24.7 billion, $ 4 billion less than it was worth on Wednesday prior to the announcement of the treadmill recall.

