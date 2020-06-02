The restructuring plan of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance announced in recent days has prepared the ground for a reorganization that will affect the three brands and their distribution in different regions of the world. In this new organization chart, Renault will lead in Europe, South America, Russia and North Africa; Nissan will be the reference brand in China, North America and Japan; and Mitsubishi will focus on Southeast Asia and Oceania. A situation that draws an uncertain future for one of the most successful plug-in hybrid cars in Europe, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

The new organization of the alliance will follow a ‘leader-follower’ model, in which each brand will have control of a region and the development of certain models. In this situation, Mitsubishi’s future in Europe seems uncertain even for the CEO of the Japanese manufacturer, Takao Kato, who said at a press conference last Tuesday: “at the moment it is not very clear to us”, adding that they need “more time” to set the direction of the brand in Europe.

This also leaves in the air the future of the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in Europe (and in Spain in particular) in recent years. In fact, the Outlander PHEV is Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid car so far this year, with 10,588 units sold through April and a market share of 9.7 percent.

But, despite the success of the plug-in hybrid Outlander, the European continent is not profitable for Mitsubishi. The Japanese manufacturer has lost money in Europe in the last two fiscal years, with losses of $ 130 million in the first quarter of the year.

In absolute terms, the Outlander is a model with relatively little volume, in a manufacturer that is relatively small in Europe (Mitsubishi’s market share barely reached 1.1% in passenger cars during the first four months of the year). The brand’s second-best-selling model in Europe is the Space Star (with 11,667 units sold through April), whose veteran status and lack of electrified options put it at risk of disappearing in the face of upcoming emissions laws.

In the second half of the year, the replacement of the current Outlander, but to this day it is not clear that later there will be a new generation of the model. Even if we consider that the alliance has designated Mitsubishi as the leading brand to develop plug-in hybrid technology in the compact and medium segments. The latter leads us to think that, in the future, we could see a Renault Kadjar plug-in hybrid with Mitsubishi technology.

In a few weeks Mitsubishi will announce its European strategy, as Renault and Nissan have done in recent weeks. It will be then when we know better his plans for the Old Continent within this new framework of the alliance, including the future of the best-selling plug-in hybrid car in Europe.

.