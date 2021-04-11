After the release of Eduardo “N”, Daniela Berriel assures that the economic power “twisted justice”

As an obvious injustice, Daniela Berriel described the release of Eduardo “N”, whom she had accused of rape, for which she will now file criminal complaints against the judge who ruled the ruling.

This afternoon the actress, accompanied by her lawyers and parents, offered a press conference where she said she feared for her person and family, recalling that Eduardo belongs to an economically powerful group.

“Without a doubt, there were irregularities and probably corruption in the court and in the family,” said Daniela.

According to Daniela Berriel’s statement, on March 14, 2020, she was raped in Acapulco.