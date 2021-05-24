After the offensive in Gaza, the US wants to move towards a two-state solution … but not now

The government of US President Joe Biden wants to move towards a two-state solution – one Palestinian and one Israeli – for the Middle East conflict, but not now, because it sees other priorities after the recent escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Following the truce between the two parties that began on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is preparing to travel to the region in the coming days on a date yet to be confirmed to help settle the cessation of hostilities.

In an interview with the ABC channel, the Foreign Minister stressed that Biden, who was personally involved to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to accept a truce, is committed to a two-state solution.

“Not necessarily today”

“In the end it is the only way to guarantee the future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, and of course the only way to give the Palestinians a state to which they are entitled,” Blinken said. “This is where we have to go,” he added, “but I don’t think it’s something that necessarily has to be today.”

In this sense, the head of US diplomacy pointed out that the conditions must first be created that allow both parties to engage in “a meaningful and positive path” that leads to the creation of two states.

And he warned that if there is no “positive change”, and especially if no way is found to help Palestinians live with dignity and hope, the cycle of violence is likely to repeat itself, which, he pointed out, will not no one is interested.

A first step is the truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which Blinken called “crucial” to turn around and & ld …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.