After the light, it is time to raise the mobile bill: this is what awaits us in the coming weeks | Industry

June is being a bad month for consumers, to the price increases that are being experienced, those of the mobile bill will also be added.

June has started with the new electricity bill that divides the day into different rates in a way that hurts the vast majority of consumers. To this you have to add that many banks are going to increase commissions and that, on top of that, some mobile phone rates will also soon become more expensive.

Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Euskaltel, R, Telecable … Tell us which company you have and we will tell you how much your bill is going to increase, you could almost say. According to the information that the OCU has, unfortunately the prices of most companies are going to increase and it will be time to complain, change the rate, the company or assume the price, whatever each one is willing to do.

If recently we could see that Movistar increased all the prices of Movistar Fusion at 3 euros per month, a similar movement is now expected in the rest of the companies, starting with Vodafone as of July 15.

Vodafone will increase the price to all customers who have a fiber and mobile rate by 3 euros per month. In addition, it will also be necessary to add 1.5 euros for each additional line. The OCU is clear about what they will receive in return: “What do Vodafone customers get in exchange for this rise? Well … nothing: They have very complete packages, with features that exceed the real needs of users, and now customers will not get any benefit in exchange for the price increase of their rate “.

In the case of Orange will experience an increase of 2.05 euros in the rates that have contracted a speed of 600 Mbps or more. The speed will be increased to 1 Gbps and they will pay more. Those who have contracted 300 Mbps will not suffer this change.

Euskaltel, R and Telecable will also bet on raising the price in the coming months, although the details of the new rates are yet to be known and in exchange for what they will be, as well as whether customers may refuse these modifications in any way.

As can be seen, the summary is that Worse times are coming for customers and the industry in general is experiencing a price increase. Each of the users must assess what they get in exchange for their service and if the time has come to look for alternatives.