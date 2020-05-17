In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have one of those houses where you can control every light bulb or lighting system with a button in an app or with voice assistants like Alexa, the Google Assistant or Siri, you’ll be happy to know that Connected plugs from Xiaomi are also for sale in Spain.

After wiping out the colored LED connected bulbs, Xiaomi sells its Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Plug, a very cheap connected plug that only costs € 14.99 on Amazon. It is one of the basic products of any Smart Home and part of the Xiaomi ecosystem.

This Xiaomi smart plug is now on sale at a very affordable price. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as with the Mi Home application in Spanish.

You can also buy it in El Corte Inglés for € 14.99 with free shipping on the same day or on AliExpress for € 15, so it does not matter the store where you get it because both offers are pretty good.

This Mi Smart Power Plug is a European standard plug that can be used with any product that you imagine needs electricity. For example, can be used in lamps who don’t accept changing the bulbs, or in household appliances like traditional coffee machines.

You don’t need any kind of hub or internet connection bridge, connects directly to your router using the 2.4GHz WiFI network, like their bulbs do.

Assembling your own Smart Home is easier than it seems, it can also be cheaper if you know what products to look for so that you can control products in your home such as light bulbs, appliances, lamps or televisions.

You can configure and control it from the Mi Home application, so you can later add to your Amazon account and control it with Alexa or the Google assistant. You can also combine it with other connected products or create automatic activation and deactivation calendars.

This connected Xiaomi plug is perfect for those who bet on the Xiaomi ecosystem, although it is open enough to combine it with other products from other brands.

You have it available on Amazon for € 14.99 with free and fast shipping if you are an Amazon Prime member, which you can try for free for 30 days without obligation. It is also available in El Corte Inglés also for € 14.99 and with free and same day shipping for all clients.

