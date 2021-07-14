After the last Look Who Dances, it was clear to Jomari Goyso that Tony and Adamari were not well



Toni Costa and Adamari López have been separated for several weeks, and it seems that the possibility of reconciliation is almost nil.

Photo: Luis Fernandez. / Grosby Group

Jomari Goyso admitted on his ‘Sin rodeo’ podcast that the separation of Adamari López and Toni Costa had not surprised him. It seems that the famous Spanish critic managed to see the signs and glimpse the beginning of the end. All because after the last Mira Quien Baila de Univision, it became clear to the Spaniard that Tony Costa and Adamari López were not well. Jomari admits that when he met his compatriot he asked about the Puerto Rican. His answers to his questions made him realize that not everything was going well between them.

The champion of this latest Univision dance competition was none other than Chef Yisus from Despierta América. We are talking about the edition that had its end last April, this year. The separation of Tony and Adamari was official as of last June, when both took to social networks to confirm to their audience that they were no longer together. This could confirm the information provided by Gossip No Like, who for months has been asserting that Alaïa’s parents were daring a crisis.

According to Jomari, every time he asked Toni how his partner was doing, he had short, brief, concise answers. In other words, the only thing Costa expressed was phrases like: “Well, well, she’s fine.”

Through her podcast she said: “When I heard that they had separated I said: ‘Ah, well look’, so that’s why when I asked him how is Adamari doing, there were more answers ‘well, well, she is fine'”. For the Spaniard, the fact that the choreographer does not expand to share more about his wife and start a common conversation with a brief exposition of his life, made Jomari now tie up his ends and ensure that the separation did not seem strange to him.

