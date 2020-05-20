All the great events in history have marked those who lived through them, to the point that questions like “where were you when Caesar was murdered?” or “Do you remember what you were doing when Constantinople fell?” they were already a topic of conversation between family and friends of antiquity.

In the 20th century, the development of the written press, radio and television made it easy for any event to be known worldwide in a few minutes. Since then, questions like “what were you doing when the Archduke was killed?” or “Did you also see the attack on the Twin Towers live?” they are memes shared by almost all Humanity.

Today, the question that will mark the generation that lived in 2020 will be: “What were you doing when the confinement was declared for the coronavirus pandemic?” To find out, we have consulted personalities from the world of culture and Spanish society to tell us how they lived through the moments before the confinement decree.

Julián Hernández (musician of Siniestro Total)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? A day and a half before the start: Friday the 13th. A date dear to all fans of Jason Voorhees, who starred in the movie of the same title.

Where did you go? To plant nurseries of all kinds near Sada (A Coruña). You had to pick a peach tree in time to plant it in spring. The good tree does not know the freedom of movement of the Old Normal.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? In nurseries they do not give humans a drink: only plants. The drink was at home and rather inaugural. And the doctor is watching me closely, so we open a bottle of cider when we hear Pedro Sánchez’s solemn apocalyptic message.

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? It was clear what was coming. We gathered the cats together and told them that the next day we would spend more time at their disposal. The news was received with four-voiced purrs of joy, given our condition as slaves to the pack.

Luis Alberto de Cuenca (poet)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? I believe the confinement began on March 14. I go back to the 12th, my wife’s birthday, Alicia Mariño. We had no idea what was going on. We had booked in Goizeko, on Villanueva street, for dinner. We got there around ten o’clock at night and noted, not without puzzlement, that we were alone in the restaurant. We dined opíparamente, as always in Goizeko, and it was the waiters who informed us, not without regret and deep concern, of what was happening. We were almost absolutely the last Goizeko clients in many weeks (and until today). The local staff couldn’t be more attentive, chanting the rigorous “happy birthday” and bringing a candle to the table for Alicia to blow. The exit from the restaurant was overwhelming: there was nobody on the street. Despite everything, on March 13, at around two in the afternoon, we went shopping at the El Corte Inglés supermarket. It was our last “normal” exit to the street.

Luis Alberto de Cuenca

Where did you go? Goizeko and El Corte Inglés of Ortega y Gasset with Serrano were my last destinations in freedom, as I have already said, before the State of Alarm.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? Mineral water without gas. I am a teetotaler. Alicia, on the other hand, usually drinks and drank champagne.

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? The collision with the different reality that we experienced both on the night of March 12 and the afternoon of 13. Madrid was rare. I don’t think there was the slightest sense of quarantine. What was in the air was what Freud called “das Unheimliche” and that is usually translated as “disturbing strangeness”.

Miguel Noguera (humorist)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? Friday morning the 13th.

Where did you go? I went to have breakfast at Frankfurt Vienna next to my house.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? I’d say satin croissant and coffee with milk … Safe coffee with milk. That you have, Icon. But the croissant information should perhaps be put … “in quarantine.”

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? I have a hazy memory of a man coughing me face-to-face for hours. Can you confirm it for me?

Miqui Puig (musician)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? I went out to be a jury in Operation Triumph.

Where did you go? I went to the OT academy, which is in the Parc Audivisual de Catalunya in Terrasa, located in an old sanitarium that everyone says is enchanted.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? Take salad and chicken in the cafeteria, already with distance between the diners. When I got home with all the tension, I had a Jameson with only one ice. I wrote in my journal in red: “Outstanding.”

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? I think on Friday, when I returned from recording on the iCAT radio, which was my last recording there because right after I opened my studio at home, we confined ourselves with that mentality. So leaving the station with a pass in the passenger seat seemed almost science fiction to me. The deserted highway added to that feeling.

Martín Bianchi (society journalist)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? The last time I went out before confinement was decreed was Thursday, March 12. I think it was only forty-eight hours before the alarm went into effect, but we already knew what was coming.

What bar, what restaurant or what concert did you go to? That afternoon I went to Richelieu to have a drink with some colleagues. The Richelieu is next to the office and is my favorite bar in the world. The wooden and leather bar, the portrait of the intriguing cardinal, the waiters, the mixed sandwiches, the parade of small plates of ham, tenderloin and cheese … all that comforts me. I always say that Richelieu is like Tiffany’s, “nothing bad can happen there.” It seemed logical to me to be there on the eve of the greatest pandemic of the last century.

Martin Bianchi

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? I just ordered a beer and a mixed sandwich. Many say it is the most expensive sandwich in the world. Obviously, those who affirm this have never asked for a Croque-Madame with béchamel at Le Bar Kléber of the Hotel Peninsula de Paris (34 euros) or a “tostado” in La Biela in Buenos Aires (I make a mess of myself with the change from Argentine pesos to euros, but a mix of La Biela can cost you like a Milanese).

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? Was there a quarantine mentality already? That afternoon, with my beer and my joint, I thought of Solomon Guggenheim and the Titanic. On the night of April 14, 1914, Guggenheim, the richest man on the ocean liner, sat on the deck, drank a glass of cognac, and smoked a cigar as people jumped off the ship. On the afternoon of March 12, 2020, I sat on the terrace of the Richelieu, drank a beer and smoked a couple of cigarettes while people ran down the street with Mercadona bags.

Mauro Entrialgo (comic artist)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? On March 12, it was my birthday. We suspended a trip to Granada that they had given me to celebrate, but I organized a small meeting in Madrid with a few friends.

Where did you go? We ate five people at Alfredo’s in Lagasca, we had coffee and a drink at James Joyce in Alcalá. The three of us who didn’t have to work then continued on to Malasaña.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? Mainly beers and gin and tonic. Last thing, I think it was a shot of tequila at Madklyn.

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? At Alfredo’s there was no problem booking, which was unusual, and they had installed a disinfectant dispenser for customers at the entrance. Manolo Valves did not come in the end because he said he sneezed from a cold and that people were going to look at him badly. Dalton, who works at a chef’s hospital, brought his own homemade sanitizer with a homemade recipe. It gave us the feeling that we were doing something wrong because there was hardly anyone in the bars. In the afternoon we went to visit the people of Chopper Monster and, since nobody entered their store, we stayed there keeping them company, chatting and listening to music for several hours. The Madklyn constantly cleaned the bar. The next day I went for a walk and saw the Retiro close. To the other, the state of alarm was declared.

Elizabeth Duval (writer)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? The last time I went to have a drink before confinement was March 11: I arrived in Madrid on a morning flight from Paris, I left things at home and I went down to Tirso De Molina to take the first rods of the day; they picked me up for the interview I had at noon on the program [Juan Carlos] Wallet and I went out again shortly after I got home.

Where did you go? A terrace in Lavapiés that I would now find difficult to identify exactly, on Calle Argumosa. I suppose there were restrictions, because you could only be on the terrace, not inside.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? One last gin and tonic!

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? You can imagine Luis Magrinyà with me buying gin, tonic, bread and cheese at the Carrefour 24h in Lavapiés. We had no quarantine mentality, the closest thing was the antiseptic hand gel that I carried everywhere: we hugged each other without being aware of the situation yet. I distributed some copies of Excepción and Reina among a few other friends who were there that afternoon-night: they were very lucky, because you know that Reina left on March 12, a day later … and that the confinement was decreed at 48 hours.

Isa Calderón (creator of Deform Weekly with Lucía Lijtmaer)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? I went out the night of Wednesday, March 11. My last night!

Where did you go? I went to the terrace of the legendary Arcoiris bar in the Plaza de Olavide. There were four of us.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? I had four double beers while we were talking about the one that was coming upon us. We predicted that was the last night, that we wouldn’t see each other in a long time. We had as a reference the containment measures already taken in Italy.

Kiko Amat

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? Was there a quarantine mentality already? That day we did not say goodbye kissing, although I remember that we did not eat from the same plate. I don’t know if there was a quarantine mentality, the terrace was full and people were laughing and eating and drinking. We did talk, until we left, about all this that happens to us. I was worried about all the bowling that we had and about the closing of the theaters and above all, the money. For the money I was going to lose and I lost! I have not seen my friends on the Rainbow terrace yet, only digitally. I send you many kisses.

Lucía Lijtmaer (creator of Deforme Semanal with Isa Calderón)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? The last day I went out for a drink was 8-M.

Where did you go? I went to a terrace in Madrid Río just before going to the demonstration.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? I had a red wine, I don’t know why, because it wasn’t very good.

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? There were no restrictions or anything, but I do remember certain jokes about whether or not we kissed two friends.

Kiko Amat (writer)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? The immediately preceding weekend.

Where did you go? I spent a rural weekend with friends and their offspring in a town in Alt Camp, an annual event. Dirty excuse to suck up a wide selection of natural wines and overeat. Vineyards and stunned walks. Parranda and barbecuístico alldayer. Children in Lord of the Flies mode, with adult supervision in stand-by mode.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? A very cold Catalan sparkling wine called Ancestral del celler Dasca, sitting in the shade in a patio on Sunday afternoon, chatting with a colleague while the others packed their bags. I don’t know how the hell I managed to get away from that.

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? On my return I spent three whole days of functional hangover, with the endorphins in alarm levels and shuffling through the street, thinking that everything was futile and wishing to receive the cold kiss of death. The day that I started to feel better and looked at the world with hopeful eyes, was the day that the confinement was decreed. It took me completely by surprise, because I have an admirable talent to ignore the unappealing news and I made it appear that this was not happening until it happened.

Carmen Lomana (businesswoman)

When was the last time you went out before confinement was decreed? Where did you go? The last party party was when the Tenerife Carnival, but then I was at a lunch of Elle magazine, which was full of people who had come from Italy. Then I also had a breakfast at Santo Mauro with Ana Pastor, who tested positive two days later. The truth is that I don’t know how I didn’t catch it, but I’ve had tests and I’m fine.

What was that last glass, beer or cocktail that you had? I took Coca-Cola Zero for sure because I don’t drink. Well, I did not drink, because since we are in quarantine I take a finger of a sweet white wine that I got from those who like people who do not usually drink wine. I do not know if from this I will become fond of it because the truth is that I take a nap much better.

Do you remember any anecdote that happened that day? Was there a quarantine mentality already? Regardless of what the government said, I had a sense of danger since the China thing came out. From that moment on I started taking vitamin C, vitamin B12, zinc and got vaccinated against the flu and pneumococcus. When I went to the radio, I went with gloves and everyone laughed at me, but I didn’t care. I even asked to have a microphone pad just for me and conveniently sanitized. Also, I do not shake hands or kiss anyone, look, the virus thing has been good for me because I don’t like people I don’t know kissing me all the time. And now I am interviewing you: What do you think of these concentrations that are taking place lately? [“Creo que no es muy responsable lo de estar en la calle sin cumplir la distancia de seguridad”, responde el periodista colaborador de ICON]. I think the same. There will be time to protest. And also in Congress, not on the street. With a motion of censure or whatever. Everyone tells me that I have to go but I’m not going, I have enough with the quarantine. Also, I think that behind those calls is Vox and I am Vox, nothing. And look, I’m right-wing, well, right-wing liberal, liberal Christian Democrat, but with Vox, nothing.

