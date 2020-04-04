The chaos in the streets across the country, with thousands of older adults and beneficiaries of social plans that crowded at the doors of the branches, questioned the foresight and planning capacity of all officials. A day later, the repercussions also reached the mayors of the Buenos Aires suburbs. After the quarrel at the Casa Rosada, operations were organized in each municipality to prevent the crowding of the public in financial institutions from becoming sources of coronavirus contagion. The operation worked, leaving in evidence that the risky concentrations on Friday were avoidable.

At the request of the President Alberto Fernández, the mayors unified criteria and reacted in their territories with a massive placement of chairs, fences, chemical toilets and even medical attention for those who came to collect at branches. In addition, they reinforced the municipal personnel to organize campaigns of vaccination and they distributed coffee, water and alcohol gel in conjunction with the Buenos Aires Police.

In contrast to Friday, the picture was very different in a 24 hour span. With a smaller influx of people, the image repeated in the municipalities was that of sitting older adults and very few people standing in the vicinity of each branch, with municipal employees guaranteeing effective control of social distance. In some localities there were even cleaning teams to sanitize the areas of access to the lobbies and ATMs.

“The President called some mayors worried about yesterday“One of the spokesmen for a populous district of the Province recognized this medium. The communication of Olivos with the referents of the conurbano took place until late Friday. The talks sought to contain the discomfort that users might have outside the banks, an image that was common in the media on the eve of the weekend.

“Alberto asked for maximum commitment to be able to move forward the difficult situation generated by banks and poor collection planning. We all go out into the streets to help people and bank Alberto’s decisions that we all support without restriction, “said the mayor of Merlo, Gustavo Menéndez.

On his Twitter account, after announcing the rescheduling of payments to retirees and beneficiaries of social plans, Alberto Fernández Officialized its request for collaboration from the mayors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is that the disparity in the organization in the municipalities and the neighborhood complaints were also a postcard that he observed this Friday: while the conurbano exploded, a few mayors put out their chests for anticipating with minimal controls and placing distance markers in the ranks.

“We deploy a comprehensive operation to accompany our older people. We set up three vaccination posts at the Nación, Provincia and Supervielle banks Esteban Echeverría, and we assist our neighbors with chairs, gel alcohol, chinstraps, water and coffee, “said the mayor Fernando Gray on their social networks. In the municipality they assure that the refractory tapes that establish 1.5 meters of distance are from Wednesday, and that the immunization against influenza has been applied since Friday.

In La Matanza, the mayor Fernando Espinoza supported the reorganization of the collection schedule driven by Alberto Fernández and supervised the health operations in the queues of the banks, with the intention of transferring people who present symptoms while they await their turn of attention. The crowding of people was an opportunity to vaccinate. A reinforcement in the security of the banking areas was also made available, with the implementation of air controls and a greater number of personnel from the Urban Guard and Civil Defense.

“We were able to continue caring for our grandparents and grandmothers, taking chairs, cleaning hands with alcohol gel and disinfecting at the entrances of banks, the ATM and in the sectors where objects are supported, “said Espinoza.

Planning in some municipalities for assisting bank users comes for days. However, the truth is that most were overwhelmed because the collection was not only from retirees, but also from other ANSES beneficiaries, such as parents who receive the Universal Child Allowance (AUH).

Faced with this scenario, some local leaders proposed that there is a doubling of collections in the coming months and that there is the option to pay in the municipalities, so that “bottlenecks” do not occur again in the branches. The truth is that the banking day this Saturday had a different color and people were more informed. Possibly, with a timely alert from the banking authorities, municipal efforts could have been deployed “before the disaster occurs,” reflected a spokesman for a major district.

Most of the mayors of the conurbano brought up for these hours the palliative and preventive actions like Andres Waltson (Florencio Varela) Leo Nardini (Malvinas Argentinas), Alberto Descalzo (Ituzaingó), Mario Secco (Cove), Mariano Cascallares (Admiral Brown) Y Mayra Mendoza (Quilmes), among others. The decision to show and shore up the operations to care for the “older adults” was defined en bloc and coordinated from the Casa Rosada together with the mayor of Hurlingham, “Juanchi” Zabaleta, the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero and the interior minister, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro.

“We thank the mayors who are putting the shoulder next to the security forces so that the collection of pensions and pensions does not unnecessarily expose the elderly again, “endorsed Santiago Cafiero in a public message.

Along the same lines, the Buenosairean governor Axel Kicillof also made his contribution with a preventive device in the areas with the highest population density. After public complaints from the Security Minister, Sergio Berni, who hammered against the banking authorities for the lack of branches and ATMs in neighborhoods with low purchasing power, his portfolio provided for the reinforcement of police officers “armed ”of drums and thermos with water hot, coffee and cooked mate to liven up the wait for retirees.

In total, there were around 3,000 police officers from the Buenos Aires Infantry and Cavalry who were present as reinforcements from last night until dawn around the entities of La Plata, Quilmes, Avellaneda, San Justo, Ciudadela, Tres de Febrero, Tigre, Pilar, Adrogué and Merlo. There were also presences in other populous cities in the interior of the province, such as White Bay Y Mar del Plata.

The open wound between Alberto Fernández and those responsible for planning the payment to retirees, pensioners and beneficiaries of Anses continued this Saturday. One of the leaders who were beaten after the disaster on Friday was the head of the La Bancaria union, Sergio Palazzo. Accused in off of resisting the classification of banking as an essential service, the unionist detached himself from the level of disorganization and blamed the authorities for the lack of foresight. Today he showed on his Twitter account photos with empty branches and stated that “no one was charging” in the entities. “Bankers are not the problem. We are workingPalazzo said.

Payments in financial institutions will be by order of DNI termination and will last until Wednesday, April 8.