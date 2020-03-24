After the judicial setback, Vicky Xipolitakis returns to the charge against her ex-husband: she will ask for his arrest

After receiving a severe setback in her judicial conflict with her ex-husband, Vicky Xipolitakis come back against Javier Naselli. Through your attorney, Martin Francolino, the star will request the immediate arrest of the father of his son. The lawyer provided details of this situation to Teleshow but, previously, a review of the latest events that occurred until reaching this delicate current situation.

2018 was a year of abrupt changes for Vicky. In February she married businessman Naselli, but what appeared to be a fairy tale within a few months turned into a nightmare. At dawn on Tuesday, December 18, days after the birth of her son, Salvador Uriel, the vedette had an argument with her husband in the apartment they shared, located at Marcelo T. de Alvear at 1100. He called 911 and said he had been a victim of gender violence.

After receiving the call, a police mobile was present in the department and Vicky asked that the man leave the scene. Although at first she did not want to, arguing that she had given birth to her son a few days earlier, then made the first complaint against Naselli. Anyway, they stayed together.

The vedette originally had dr. Fernando Burlando, but despite the good results in the efforts of the prestigious lawyer, the Greek decided to change her legal representative and hired Martín Francolino.

All these complaints were dismissed and not only that: Naselli was able to see her son again after half a year without having contact with him. The doctor. Francolino decided to appeal all the measures and, according to him, the adverse decisions had to do with Burlando’s management and not with his legal profession. Now the lawyer He decided to counterattack and as soon as the quarantine is over and the judicial fair is going to ask for Naselli’s arrest.

In dialogue with TeleshowFrancolino said: “The penalty that can come to fit Naselli is effective compliance since he is being brought to trial for an ideal and real contest rating that gives him a penalty of five years and six months maximum. As he did not establish a domicile in Argentina, due to the danger of flight presented by his situation in which he could not stand trial, or evade justice, I am asking for his arrest. ”

In this way the battle between the Greek and her ex rises temperature and everything will be defined after the quarantine passes, the judicial courts return to function and your attorney files the lawsuit and request for immediate arrest.

Teleshow He spoke with Vicky to consult him regarding the judicial war with Salvador Uriel’s father. From her home, where she is in her forties, she said: “I am with my son, far from my family. Today my duty is to protect my son. Waiting for this situation to pass quickly for everyone and we can reach an agreement. Taking care of my family is my priority ”, the former vedette from Carmen Barbieri.

We will have to wait for the period of isolation in which all Argentines find ourselves due to the coronavirus to end, and once that situation is over, the proceedings will begin to continue with the battle that started in the media and now still in court.