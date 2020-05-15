It’s not just the possible ‘goodbye’ of Nissan to Catalonia. Others 5,000 jobs are in jeopardy in this sector for the decisions they are making Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona, ​​and her number two in the City Council and responsible for Urban Planning, Janet Sanz. The deputy mayor stated in late April that “it was time to reconvert the automotive sector and prevent it from reviving », outraging the sector. Now, it has announced that will eliminate 43,000 square meters of parking for motorcycles on the sidewalks, and will widen the bike lanes.

While Nissan points out that it will close its Barcelona plant and the Generalitat asks for “loyalty”, the “commons” of Colau put obstacles from the City Council to a key sector in Catalonia and in the rest of Spain. The entire sector asked the councilor to resign for her words in late April, with no luck. A few days later, he announced restrictions on the use of the motorcycle, closing parking lots and widening the bike lanes of large avenues, such as Calle Valencia.

«Catalonia is the 40% of registrations of motorcycles in Spain, more than 50,000 units last year. It is a key market for manufacturers and ancillary industry. Some 5,000 jobs depend on this sector, “say industry sources.

Manufacturers

Being the first market in Spain, an important part of the production is concentrated in Catalonia. There are manufacturers such as Montesa-Honda, GasGas, Rieju, Silence, Beta Trueba, Sherco, or Vertigo, in addition to dozens of auxiliary companies, such as J Juan, Galfer, Shad, Yasuni, Ng and others.

Sanz and his councilor for Mobility, Rosa Alarcón, they pointed out this Wednesday at a press conference that «we have to break the door-to-door concept of motorcycles. When you take a motorcycle, you have to think about where you will park. And to think that you will have to go to a parking lot ». A declaration of intent for the sector, which they fear discourage their use and affect sales. «Still We do not charge motorcycles to park in the public space, “they added, pointing out that they could start charging for leaving the motorcycle on the street.

The concern of the two-wheel industry extends to that of cars, even more so with the situation of Nissan. The number two of Colau assured even at the end of April that “workers in the sector have to work in cleaner sectors ». “Ultimately what they want is to kick the private vehicle off the streets, and that is a drama for the industry ”, explain sources in the sector.