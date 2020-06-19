© Glen Stubbe / Minneapolis Star Tribune / TNS

Zina Fizer of Plymouth, Minnesota, ran as a Democrat for the State Senate for District 44.

MINNEAPOLIS – Marquita Stephens has been active in her Woodbury community for more than 20 years, dealing with victims of domestic violence and advocating for the safe placement of African American children for adoption. A few months ago, in a moment of prayer, she made a promise to herself: If someone called her to take her work to the next level, they would.

He didn’t expect that person to be George Floyd, a man he never met, seen on video calling his mother as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck.

« By hearing him scream for his mother at the time, you know you had to respond, » said Stephens, the mother of two African-American children. « If something happens to them, I put on my shoes and go. That’s what a mother does. »

Days later, Stephens ran for a seat in the State Senate, a 162-year-old institution that has yet to elect an African American woman. And it was not the only one. Three other African-American women have run for the State Senate since Floyd’s death, while another half-dozen ran for positions from the State House of Representatives to Congress.

They are scientists, lawyers, businesswomen, real estate agents, and former employees of the corporate United States who have been organizing in their communities for years. They are all women, and most are mothers of African American children. Only a few had planned to run for office this year before Floyd screamed for his mother and expired. They are now on the ballot, claiming that they are responding to their call.

« There will never be a suitable time. There will never be a time when all the stars line up, » said Zina Fizer, a self-styled « mom first, » veteran activist and independent consultant who ran for an open seat in the State Senate in Plymouth. . Before Floyd, she planned to wait until 2022 due to the current coronavirus pandemic. « Necessity is the mother of invention. You have to get in right now, because this is the state of emergency we are in. For things to change, it has to be while we are in this perfect storm. »

Some run against other Democrats in the primaries. But they indicate that their reason for running now goes beyond traditional political alliances, they really want to be at the decision-making table about police reform and racial disparities.

Although the number of people from communities of color serving in the Minnesota Legislature has increased over the years (to 21 out of 201 members) that is still not representative of the state as a whole. People of color make up 20 percent of Minnesota’s state population, but only 10 percent of the Legislature. There are six African-American and Somali-origin legislators currently on duty, or two percent of the entire Legislature. Across the state, people who identify as African-American make up eight percent of the population.

In response to Floyd’s murder, Democratic state lawmakers are pushing for a comprehensive review of law enforcement. Some of his ideas have the support of the Republicans. But previous efforts over the years have been frustrated by a divided government or a lack of political will. Organizers say they have spent too much time working behind the scenes to support other candidates who made similar promises, especially after African Americans like Jamar Clark and Philando Castilla died at the hands of the police.

« You know what? We don’t have time for people to figure it out anymore, » said Anika Bowie, NAACP vice president for Minneapolis. « We do not have time for elected officials, no matter whose side they are on, to finally treat members of the African American community with dignity. »

During a Floyd rally, Bowie logged on to Facebook Live and called other African-American organizers: If you’re thinking of running for office, now is the time. She joined the recruitment with Alberder Gillespie, a candidate in the Fourth District for Congress and co-founder of Black Women Rising.

Gillespie started the group after years of working on Democratic-Farm-Labor (DFL) policies by helping train and guide other candidates, many of them white. But when it comes to getting African-American women running, she said she’s heard it all: « This is not our time, we shouldn’t be doing it, we’d love to, but … » she said. « There is no system that supports us. The idea that they can represent me, but I cannot represent them. »

When Gillespie called Laverne McCartney Knighton to run for a seat in the St. Paul Senate, her first response was, « Me for the Senate, are you crazy? » McCartney Knighton worked for 13 years in philanthropy at Target and is now associated with African American students with college scholarships at the United Negro College Fund. He had thought about running for a local office before, but never imagined that he would run for the Senate.

But after discussing it with the family and reflecting on this moment, he said it made sense. « It weighs on me in ways I didn’t even know it would, and I ask myself every day, what are you doing? What are you preparing for? » He said.

Husniyah Dent Bradley is an attorney working for Mitchell Hamline and she unsuccessfully ran for DFL endorsement on a seat in the South Minneapolis House of Representatives. He was weighing whether to run for a primary election when his phone started ringing with messages about Floyd sent by friends across the country. He ran to 38th in Chicago, the place where Floyd was killed, and shortly thereafter he was addressing the crowd. After that, his decision was clear.

« Regardless of whether I win, my community needs me and needs voices like mine to raise their experiences and circumstances, » he added.

Aarica Coleman is running in a district represented by Senator Warren Limmer, Republican for Maple Grove, chairman of the lower house judicial committee. It has become a target of legislative Democrats, who say it blocks everything from gun control to other major criminal justice reforms. That’s one of the reasons Coleman is running. But as a real estate agent and veteran advocate for affordable housing, she is also running a show to address the vast ecosystem of disparities for African American residents, from housing and education to economic opportunities.

« I’ve already been pushing for this and advocating for follow-up policies and actions. There are a lot of people who are not being listened to, » Coleman said. « What happened to George Floyd was the last straw for me. »

