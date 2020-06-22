A rural crime that is on the rise: the breaking of silobags. A new case lashes the province of Santa Fe. The incident occurred in the rural establishment of producer Roberto Rufer, located on Route 9, between San Jerónimo and Carcarañá.

According to the affected producer, unknown individuals broke two silobags with soybeans, and also in a clear sign of doing damage, threw seed cure liquid.

Last week, from the intentional breakage of a silobag full of soy beans that were stored in a field in the Gualeyancito area, in the Gualeguaychú Department, from the Rural Society of the mentioned city and the leaders of the Federation of Rural Associations of Entre Ríos (FARER), expressed the most energetic repudiation and requested a quick clarification of this criminal act.