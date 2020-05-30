The influencer confessed that she fears for her the future that awaits her daughter (Photo: REUTERS / Danny Moloshok)

Kylie Jenner wishes that the future is good, not only for her, but for her family, especially for her daughter Stormi.

Following news that haunted the country this week about yet another case of a white police officer who abused his power and killed a black man, social media caught fire. This included the reality show star, who said he will never be able to get George Floyd’s face out of his head.

The businesswoman published on her Instagram account an image with a quote from the activist, Martin Luther King Jr. “There comes a time when silence is treason“, He said.

“Ever since I saw the most devastating and completely heartbreaking video showing the murder of George Floyd earlier this week, I couldn’t get his face and words out of my mindJenner started inside her post.

Stormi Webster is the daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Photo: File)

The celebrity clarified that she will never feel the fear that the African American community feelsHowever, he declared that this is how they should live, without any fear.

“I will never personally experience the pain and fear that many African-American people suffer across the country, every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and no one deserves a death like George Floyd and many others,” he added.

For his part, Jenner added that it is time that people who live in peace also have to raise their voices, because racism is an element that has also taken lives.

“Reaching the maximum is a long time for the rest of us. We are currently dealing with two horrible pandemics in our country, and we cannot sit back and ignore the fact that racism is one of them“He asserted.

The singer also shared his grief on his Twitter account (IG: kylie)

In the message that Jenner left 178 million followers, she referred to her two-year-old little daughter, Stormi Webster, who is an African-American part.

“I fear for my daughter and hope for a better future for her. My heart breaks for George Floyd’s family and friends. Don’t let her name be forgotten, keep sharing, keep looking, keep talking, because it’s the only way we can come together to help bring this change and consciousness so necessary. Rest in peace, George Floyd, “Jenner finished.

The influencer had her daughter with rapper Travis Scott, who is also a producer and composer. For his part, he shared a video on his Twitter account, produced by the Nike brand.

In this he asks that people not ignore the problem that afflicts the United States, and that they demand justice. “Don’t turn your back on racism. Do not accept that innocent lives are taken away. Don’t make any more excuses. Do not think that this does not affect you“Said the vineyard.

Kim Kardashian has spoken about racial injustice (Photo: Instagram @ kimkardashian)

But this is not the only one of the sisters who has spoken about racial injustice and what it is like to raise their African American children in the midst of it. In November last year, Kim Kardashian He referred to how complicated and worrying it has been to raise two African American children.

“When you become a mother, you become so protective. You are hoping to make your world the most perfect place and ours is obviously not, and I definitely see how African American men especially are treated in this country differently and I am raising two African American men.. So I want to make sure that my world and theirs are as safe and fair as possible, ”said the most famous Kardashian.

