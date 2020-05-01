First there were 20 days, then another ten. Therefore, the vacation period of Vasco’s players came to an end last Thursday. This Friday marks the first day, theoretically, of returning to work. But as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, the cross-Maltese routine remains far from the lawns and the ball.

When authorized, Vasco’s training in São Januário will be in the attached field (Photo: Arquivo / Vasco.com.br)

The Vasco football department opted to continue the booklet for the period of social isolation that started in mid-March. The last game of the São Januário team was against Fluminense, on the 15th of that month. Since then the championships have been suspended, activities have also been suspended, and the players had their holidays started on April 1st.

– We’ve already done a different routine. Feedback is daily. At first we see no need to change the program, everyone has been doing everything possible. There is no need, they continued to work. They followed the protocols updated weekly and fulfilled to the letter in a satisfactory manner – THROW!, Vasco’s executive football director, André Mazzuco.

The booklet that Vasco’s technical committee prepared for athletes contains hygiene and exercise guidelines, as explained by L! on March 22nd. During this period, some players have even published on social networks some of the physical activities they have been doing.

The news will stay for when players are allowed to exercise outside their respective homes. Vasco has already returned the Admiral’s CT and is in the final stretch of adjusting the facilities of São Januário so that they can receive the athletes again. Still, everything will be step by step.

– The training should start in small groups, the gym should not be used, to avoid crowding … this whole structure will be ready so that, when the authorities understand that there is security, we can return safely, – explained the club president, Alexandre Campello, during the broadcast of Vasco TV, last Wednesday.

