The last days are being intense for Instagram and, more specifically, for its web version. Historically, the platform portal has always been kept in the background. It improved over time, incorporated features, but always stayed far away from mobile applications.

However, in a matter of days the situation is changing. If on Friday the company announced that the web version began to allow the sending of direct messages, in the last few hours we have been able to verify that Instagram live shows are accessible from the website. The mobile is no longer needed.

Using the web version as a substitute for mobile applications was unthinkable

The direct of Instagram from the web

Accessing Instagram direct from the web has no mystery, it is done in the same way as on a mobile device. From the account you are doing the live, clicking on the profile photo, or from the main page, where the broadcast will appear highlighted at the top.

What does change, fortunately, is the way of presenting the live broadcast. The live stream of Instagram take advantage of the extra space provided by a computer or tablet screen to place the broadcast itself on the left and the comments made live on the right, as we can see in the screenshot that this article illustrates.

The web version of Instagram takes advantage of the extra space on computer screens to show direct comments separately and not on the image

Live on Instagram on the web also allow comments during the broadcast, as well as share live streams adding / live to the end of a profile address. Of course, it will not be possible to start any live broadcast from a computer. This will always require a mobile phone.

