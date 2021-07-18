After the DACA ruling! They urge the US Congress to protect “dreamers”

15 minutes. Democrats and activists urged Congress for stable immigration status, such as DACA, parthousands of young people undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

This petition comes after criticizing the order of a federal judge to suspend the new applications of the Deferred Action program, DACA.

One of the first to show support for the so-called “dreamers” was California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Said These young people represent “the best” of what the US is as a “nation.”

Therefore, Congress must offer them a new immigration system that opens for them “a clear path to citizenship,” he said.

Federal Senator Alex Padilla this week was confident in the success of the Democratic tactic to try to avoid obstructionism and incorporate access to citizenship for millions of immigrants.

In this case they include the “dreamers” in a general budget law.

“It is more important than ever that Congress act to protect dreamers and provide a path to citizenship,” he said on Twitter.

Padilla is part of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), which brings together Democratic congressmen.

After hearing Judge Andrew Hanen’s ruling, they lamented that the “dreamers” have lived in “limbo for too long.”

They argued that “permanent protections” should be passed on Capitol Hill for these youth, who should have access, in their opinion, to citizenship.

Congress and another program like Dhaka

One of its members of the CHC, the representative for Texas Joaquín Castro, described as “terrible” the decision of Judge Hanen and the South District Court of Texas.

A group of states, led by Texas, called for the end of the program on the grounds that it was created illegally by former President Obama.

Hanen ordered the government to stop approving new DACA applications, although it does allow him to renew existing ones.

A request similar to that of the CHC came from the Alliance of Presidents on Higher Education and Immigration, which includes a hundred university presidents from across the nation.

They saw Hanen’s ruling as a reminder of the “urgent need” for legislation that permanently protects “dreamers” from deportation, as DACA does.

For its part, the Latino group Coalition for the Human Rights of Immigrants of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) opted for the Democrats’ formula called “reconciliation.”

It would allow a simple majority in Congress to approve the path to citizenship for those covered by DACA, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and undocumented workers considered “essential.”

By ordinary means, at least 10 Republican votes in the Senate would be necessary to approve the different bills that would open a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants,

There are serious doubts that this number can be collected and thus avoid the foreseeable blockade of these measures in the Upper House.

Todd Schulte, chairman of another lobby group, in this case the big tech company FWD.us, said the ruling is “deeply disappointing.”

DACA transformed “hundreds of thousands of lives.”

He urged Congress to act “immediately” to find a stable immigration outlet for these young people.

“Today he makes it absolutely clear: Only a permanent legislative solution passed by Congress will remove the fear and uncertainty that DACA recipients have been forced to live with for years,” he said.