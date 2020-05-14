This Wednesday, the Conmebol Council met by videoconference and avoided stipulating dates for the return of the Liberators cup, gives Copa Sudamericana and of Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. In a document, the organization stated that the resumption of competitions will only happen when health authorities indicate that it is safe.

“The Conmebol Council met today by videoconference and analyzed the possible scenarios of continental football in the coming months, agreeing to resume competitions when sanitary conditions permit,” explained the entity in a statement.

Conmebol Council met by videoconference this Wednesday (Photo: Disclosure / Lucas Uebel)

“The Council reaffirmed its commitment to always have as a fundamental requirement compliance with all necessary preventive measures determined by the health authorities in each of the countries when football returns,” says another excerpt from the text.

In the last month of April, the entity had defined the maintenance of the competition dispute, discarding the possibility of the closing being made outside the lawns and without the ball rolling again.

Conmebol also reiterated that it intends to maintain the current format of the Qualifiers, which had the first two rounds postponed and the third is currently scheduled for September. “So far, and according to the FIFA calendar, the Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be maintained without changes,” explained the agency.

The entity also announced an aid of 14 million dollars (R $ 82 million, at the current price) to affiliated federations, in order to mitigate the economic impacts caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus in South American football.

To date, almost 1.8 million cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the Americas, with more than 106,000 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). In Brazil, there are about 189 thousand infected, with the number of deaths exceeding 13 thousand.

