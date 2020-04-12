After the controversy over the purchase of food with surcharges, President Alberto Fernández met with Luis Pérez Companc, owner of the company Molinos Río de La Plata and one of the most important entrepreneurs in the food chain. During the meeting, the possibility that the state can buy food “directly to producers and without intermediaries“in order to distribute them in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed this afternoon by the head of state in his personal Twitter account, where he recalled that the Executive Branch “acquires 12 million tons of food ” They are usually used for school and community canteens, among other public and civil society organizations.

The meeting, which took place in the Olivos presidential residence, came after strong criticism of the purchases made by the Ministry of Social Development, in charge of Daniel Arroyo, with different firms that market food. Those operations revealed the surplus that the State was preparing to pay for merchandise, with budgets that exceeded the maximum prices offered in the shelves for certain products in the basic basket.

After the scandal that culminated in the request for resignation of 15 officials, Alberto Fernández ordered to cancel those purchases and began testing alternatives to guarantee access to food.

As reported by the Presidency, in the conclave with businessman Pérez Compac the implementation of a system with clear and transparent processes, that allows all producing companies to become suppliers to the State. To deal with this agenda, he was accompanied by Daniel Arroyo and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

The company Molinos Río de La Plata is one of the main actors in the Argentine economy and in the region. Founded in 1902, the company employs more than 2,800 workers and is dedicated to food processing in 14 industrial plants, with various products such as oils, pasta, noodles, refrigerated foods and rice, among others.

The pulse of prices

Last night, at the press conference where he announced the continuation of compulsory social isolation, Fernández had revealed that he instructed his officials to control the behavior of “the big food producers”, With the objective of containing the inflation of food for essential consumption.

“I asked the Minister of Productive Development (Matías Kulfas) to go over the big food producers because this is like the Big Bonnet game, in which nobody says who it was”, the President warned at the press conference. And, he remarked that “we will continue working on the inflationary issue,” after recalling that this week a DNU came into effect that delegates price control and the Supply Law to governors and municipalities.

Since March 21, the Ministry of Productive Development implemented a list with maximum reference prices by province, with more than 2,300 products for family consumption throughout the country. The reason for the decision of the national government aimed to roll back the prices of essential products to March 6 and establish a reference list for consumers in order to contain price abuse against the impact of the pandemic.

Within this framework, the Ministry of Internal Trade carried out thousands of inspections in shops and supermarkets throughout the country together with the AFIP, the municipalities and the provinces. The inspection operations generated friction and crossings with some businessmen in the sector.