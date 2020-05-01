The systemic crisis of capitalism in the United States it doesn’t stop. On the contrary, it continues to spread in various “sections” of the state superstructure threatening to establish unsuspected parameters.

Almost 22 million unemployed (official figures) are now applying for unemployment benefits, hitting local budgets hard. The #coronavirus pandemic has relegated consumption by 8.7 percent for the month of March and this data is not trivial: the consumption it represents two thirds of the Gross Domestic Product.

Meanwhile the barrel of Petroleum continues in free fall and overcomes the economic debacle of the 1999 recession. Consequently, the failure of the shale oil industries (fracking) is the culmination of the secessionist demonstrations of some governors, the capitulation of New York as the world’s cultural stomach for become a zombie city, and the strained relationship between the army and the central power.

>> USA in collapse due to coronavirus? <<

The signs of collapse seem obvious. And on the continuous horizon of this implosion the economies of the satellite countries will fall: the European Union and some countries of Latin America.

Others are already experiencing collapse, such as Venezuela and Cuba in the case of the Caribbean context (due to the grace and grace of the blockade imposed by the United States and the Fourth Generation War imposed on those lands), or they are ruled by leaders more or less aware of the threatening danger (European case).

The truth is that there are alternatives that go through the political, the human figure as the pivot axis of public policy. But they are going to be shattered or already being scorched by the implosion of the capitalism.

What do we have left? For the moment alert. Because the obligatory transition for survival goes through the acceptance of life as a group.

And it is also essential to understand that there is a new consciousness, a synergy of peoples altermundistas who are thinking and realizing the utopia of a world without the most destructive system in all of world history: capitalism.

And a world without capitalism or with capitalism in the form of fortresses in sheltered and self-segregated metropolises, exclusively for elites, has to inexorably move towards the Communal states.

But before talking about organicity, methodology, convocation and leadership, we cannot but think and model the conceptual nature, the genesis of the communal power post-collapse.

These times have taught us that biopolitics It is not a philosophical reference, nor is it a hermetic and encrypted entelechy of intellectuals. Is a reality. It is the here and now of the younger generations, who were born disappointed in politics.

And in the path of biopolitics we find the necessary convergence of the needs of today’s society against the foundations of politics revolutionary.

In the collapse of capitalism also sinks the left that could not defeat it, also perishes the insurgency a thousand times manipulated by traitorous politicians, also enter the coffin, along with the multinationals, the unions. It is a maelstrom of contrasts; The ship of the known sinks, of the imposed needs, of the ideological batons sinks.

It only remains to demand freedoms again. It only remains to de-complexify society, make all processes more accessible, eliminate the bureaucracy. Simplify educational, administrative, banking, and entertainment processes. Simplify the modes of production, collectivize them.

Make ourselves less urban and snobs and return to the rural environment in the understanding of a new production model, self-managed. De-technologize ourselves as a source of liberation from the models of neophilia and obsolescence in three days to which social networks compulsorily conform us.

>> The next communal spread <<

Day 1 after the collapse has to find us in anti-patriarchal collectives, with the new certainty of the fundamental value of women in the new world and the historical debt that we have with their struggle and their past of oppression.

With the wisdom of treasuring each moment and living it fully, writing and rewriting each word that we are going to say to the loved one because there will be no immediacy in the communication.

With open arms to the freedom (True freedom, that which does not cynically proclaim that we are all the same, but understands that we are unique, different, special, and teaches us to live based on respect for divergences).

Freedoms of worship, of religion, of sexual preferences, in ways of understanding the other. To form together and not families in the bourgeois sense of the term. From raising children outside the machine to reproduce the system that is the school.

Infinite freedoms without a repressive state but allied, human, friend. Everyone and nobody. Survival is about finding ourselves with what we were, which is the engine of nostalgia, even if we don’t want to say it: past you live in longing because it was simpler.

The communes have the leading role because they remain irreverent. They conform to the will. They thrive on popular inventiveness and solidarity and signed by independence. Is the time.

Let’s go.

Orlando Romero Harrington is the author of numerous texts on communication and politics. He is a plastic artist, graphic designer, documentary filmmaker, creative director, blogger, teacher and an eternal militant of libertarian causes.

He is currently President of the Zorba Communication Laboratory, Advisor on Institutional Image and Political Campaigns in Venezuela.

