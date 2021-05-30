after the Champions, to by the Eurocopa

César Azpilicueta this summer will have the opportunity to stamp his name forever in football history. The Spanish international will fight in the Eurocup next June for achieving something that only nine players have been able to complete so far: being champions in the same season of the Champions League and of the Eurocup. The first step has already been taken after raising the Orejona as captain of the Chelsea after beating the Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao (0-1).

Azpilicueta’s Chelsea faced Manchester City in the final of the Champions League, the team that has contributed the most players to Luis Enrique’s squad. In total, the Spanish coach has included in his list of 24 four citizens footballers: Aymeric laporte, Eric Garcia, Rodrigo Hernandez Y Ferran torres. They could have been the ones with the great opportunity to seal their name in football history, but it will ultimately be. César Azpilicueta.

pic.twitter.com/wpzTBIFswU – Champions of Europe 🏆 (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2021

«It is difficult to explain the emotion I feel. He had been at Chelsea for nine seasons and had never been able to take this step. I’m very excited, it’s the most you can win at club level. It is a pride to be captain of this team, “said César Azpilicueta after the game. The Navarrese also spoke about his call with Spain: «It is a pride for me to be able to represent Spain. I have a great opportunity and I’m going for it all. Maybe I have a thorn stuck with the National Team, when I have played I have not been at my best level ».

He raised the Champions League as captain blue

The former Osasuna, one of the pleasant surprises of the Spanish call-up, was the only one of the five Spanish internationals to start as a starter at the Estadio do Dragao. In fact, it became the first Spanish player in history to be captain of a foreign team in the Champions League final. A record that the Navarrese player takes for one of the happiest nights of his sports career, after a clash in which he has entered that select group of players with the luck of lifting a Champions League as captains.

Therefore, the conquest of the Eurocup with Spain would be even more special for a César Azpilicueta who has not yet been able to lift any title with the Spanish team. Of the nine players who have been able to win the Champions League, three of them are Spanish: Luis Suarez in 1964 and Fernando Torres Y Juan kill in 2012 they were able to do it.

Even though he hadn’t been summoned by Luis Enrique since his arrival in the Spanish team, the Asturian resorted to César Azpilicueta before the injury of Carvajal and physical problems during the season of Jesus Navas. In principle, the Chelsea captain will be the starter on the right side of Spain, although Luis Enrique has the alternative of Marcos Llorente in one of the most irregular positions in Spain in recent months. Be that as it may, Azpilicueta will have a great opportunity at this summer’s Euro Cup.

Champions of Europe and Eurocup the same year

Luis Suarez: Inter Milan and Spain (1964)

Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle, Gerald vanenburg: PSV Eindhoven and Holland (1988)

Fernando Torres Y Juan kill: Chelsea and Spain (2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo Y Pepe: Real Madrid and Portugal (2016)