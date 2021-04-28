“After the break we suffocated them”

04/28/2021

On at 23:47 CEST

The Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, assured that in the first half of the first leg of the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain they were not able to make their game, but in the second they managed to suffocate the rival.

“When we have conceded the goal we have not been at the level that this competition demands, it is not easy when you have rivals like Neymar or Mbappé & rdquor;, said the Catalan coach after the meeting.

“In the second half we were more aggressive, we were able to get the ball and we got a good result. They were trying to get out, but we haven’t let them. If you let Verratti, Paredes or Marquinhos connect with Neymar, you are lost. But we have suffocated them & rdquor;Guardiola pointed out.

“At half-time we haven’t changed anything, we just told ourselves that we had to play with our personality. And that’s what we’ve done & rdquor ;, he concluded.

FROM BRUYNE, MODEST

In the same vein that his coach spoke Kevin De Bruyne, author of the Mancunian tie. “They are an incredible team with a lot of quality at the top. It was a shame they scored us, but after the first 45 minutes we changed the way we pushed and it was better. We had chances and we played much better & rdquor ;, said the Belgian midfielder.“We were lucky in the first goal, but we played good football & rdquor;he added. The outlet also explained the conversation with Mahrez in the foul that led to 1-2: “He told me he wanted to throw it away and I told him if he trusted, go ahead. I trust my teammates a lot. Now we have one game left and we have to focus on it & rdquor ;.